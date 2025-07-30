Infant brain activity shows faster maturation after general anesthesia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston Children's HospitalJul 30 2025

New research published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) finds that prolonged and/or repeated exposure to gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) anesthetic agents (sevoflurane, propofol) for infants in the first two months of life resulted in an accelerated maturation of brain electrical activity patterns evoked by visual stimuli when recorded at 2-5 months of age, compared to infants who did not have early general anesthesia exposure. These findings may suggest the use of non-GABA-active anesthetics for the newborn age-range. To address such concerns, a large multicenter clinical trial (called TREX) is currently in progress using a combination of anesthetic agents in order to minimize exposure to GABA-active anesthetics. 

This paper is the fourth in a series emerging from a prospective longitudinal study known as the General Anesthesia and Brain Activity (GABA) Study, led by researchers at Boston Children's Hospital and Northeastern University. This newest paper is the primary translational publication of the GABA Study which is a first direct test in humans of a finding first made in mice that GABA triggers critical trajectories of brain development (Hensch et al, Science 1998; Hensch and Fagiolini, Nature 2000). The PNAS paper represents a proof-of-principle translation into human neurodevelopment from a well-established mechanism that governs neuroplasticity and development in animal models. This translational effort opens up new and important insights into individual variability in developmental timing toward serving a range of clinical populations.

 These findings build on previous work published in British Journal of Anesthesia-Open that found infants who received early and prolonged anesthesia exposure showed no statistically significant differences in a wide range of basic cognitive, language, motor, and behavioral domains when assessed at 10 months and 2–3 years old.

Related Stories

The accelerated visual cortical development at 2-3 and 4-5 months reported in the PNAS paper, combined with the reassuring neurodevelopmental findings at 10 months and 2-3 years in the BJA Open paper highlight the resilience of the highly plastic human infant nervous system. Further research is needed to explore the long-term impacts of prolonged and/or repeated early exposure by school age.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Journal reference:

Gabard-Durnam, L. J., et al. (2025). General anesthesia in early infancy accelerates visual cortical development. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2504172122.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scaling 3D biology: Automation, imaging, and the future of high-throughput research
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
What’s missing in plant-based nutrition research? A new review explains
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds