Machine learning model predicts radiotherapy response in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
FAR Publishing LimitedJul 30 2025

Researchers in China have developed a powerful machine learning model that can help determine which patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) are likely to respond well to radiotherapy-a common treatment for this type of cancer. The study, conducted by scientists at Zhujiang Hospital and Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University, introduces a predictive tool known as the NPC-RSS (Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Radiotherapy Sensitivity Score).

Using transcriptomic data and a rigorous machine learning framework that evaluated 113 algorithm combinations, the team identified an 18-gene signature capable of predicting a patient's radiosensitivity. The model showed impressive accuracy in both internal datasets and external validation sets.

Radiotherapy is the primary treatment for NPC, but up to 30% of patients relapse due to radiation resistance. Our model helps solve this problem by identifying patients who are most likely to benefit from radiotherapy, allowing for more tailored and effective treatment strategies."

Dr. Jian Zhang, lead author 

The model's core genes-such as SMARCA2, DMC1, and CD9-were found to influence tumor immune infiltration and key signaling pathways like Wnt/β-catenin and JAK-STAT. Notably, the radiosensitive group showed higher levels of immune cell activity, suggesting an intimate connection between radiation response and immune dynamics.

The predictive power of the NPC-RSS was confirmed using cell lines and single-cell sequencing, showing that radiosensitive tumors have richer immune environments compared to resistant ones. According to co-author Dr. Hui Meng, "Our findings suggest that integrating gene scores with immune profiles could be a game-changer in NPC care."

The team believes the model could become a clinical tool for guiding treatment decisions, minimizing unnecessary radiation exposure, and optimizing therapeutic outcomes. They are now working to expand their sample size and collaborate with international partners to further validate and refine the model.

Source:

FAR Publishing Limited

Journal reference:

Li, K., et al. (2025). A multi-gene predictive model for the radiation sensitivity of nasopharyngeal carcinoma based on machine learning. eLife. doi.org/10.7554/elife.99849.3.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study connects ultra-processed foods to lung cancer
Metabolic rewiring turns immune cells into potent cancer fighters
Innovative immunotherapy trial opens for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma patients
Novel DNA plasmid therapy shows high success rate in treating chronic pain in dogs
Deep-sea bacterial compound triggers pyroptosis to fight cancer
Powerlifting through breast cancer treatment shows new hope
AI-designed proteins bring personalized cancer treatment within reach
Targeting tumor cell stemness may hold the key to treating colon cancer more effectively

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New diagnostic test identifies head and neck cancer patients curable by surgery alone