Receiving immunotherapy earlier in the day may improve survival in cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyDec 8 2025

Receiving anticancer immunotherapy earlier in the day may help individuals with cancer live longer. That's according to a study published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

An internal clock, or circadian rhythm, affects when different physiological processes (including immune reactions) in the body are active. This might explain why various medications appear to be more effective when taken at certain times of day.

Researchers investigated this phenomenon in 397 patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who received the immunotherapy drugs atezolizumab or durvalumab plus chemotherapy at the Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Xiangya School of Medicine at Central South University, in China, between May 2019 and October 2023.

The team found that patients who received immunochemotherapy before 3:00 pm received the most benefits from treatment. Patients who received treatment before 3:00 pm experienced significantly longer progression-free survival (length of time without cancer progression) and overall survival compared with those treated later. After adjusting for influencing factors, earlier time of day of administration was associated with a 52% lower risk of cancer progression and a 63% lower risk of death.

Adjusting infusion timing is a straightforward and easily implementable intervention that can be adopted across diverse healthcare settings without additional cost. This study has immediate clinical applicability and the potential to transform current treatment protocols for small cell lung cancer."

Yongchang Zhang, MD, senior author of Central South University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Huang, Z., et al. (2025). Overall survival according to time‐of‐day of immunochemotherapy for extensive‐stage small cell lung cancer. Cancer. doi: 10.1002/cncr.70126. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/cncr.70126

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New drug combination shows promise for overcoming resistance in ovarian cancer
Novel antibody suppresses primary tumor growth and spread of triple-negative breast cancer
Machine learning tool identifies compounds that induce cancer cells into senescence
Urine cfDNA patterns emerge as a promising tool for diagnosing bladder cancer
Triaptosis-based therapeutic innovations could offer renewed hope for cancer patients
Scientists uncover why SETX-deficient cancer cells rely on error-prone DNA repair
Common childhood virus linked to bladder cancer later in life
Advances in screening and therapeutics make lung cancer treatable, survivable

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Obesity-driven estrone emerges as a key driver of deadly postmenopausal breast cancer