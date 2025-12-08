Lab Thread announces beta release of unified lab software platform

Lab Thread LtdDec 8 2025

Lab Thread Ltd, a UK-based life science software company, today announced the beta launch of its flagship unified lab software platform. Lab Thread is uniquely designed to provide an intuitive and adoptable platform with powerful collaborative features - helping to unite researchers, lab operations and scientific data from across diverse teams and advance scientific discovery.

Iteratively refined with input from experts across the biological sciences, the Lab Thread platform is designed to support areas critical to the biological research lab. The platform combines a range of modules regularly used by scientists, including project management, DNA engineering, sample recording and tracking, a laboratory notebook, experimental data management and robust chat functions. The platform also offers broad compatibility with other lab software, enabling teams to easily integrate the platform into their own lab and process - enabling true cross-collaboration in real time.

The Lab Thread platform provides a range of tools to simplify and streamline the user experience. Unlike most other lab management software, users can create and manage their own teams and accounts, allowing the software to match individual needs and grow accordingly. The platform also leverages AI-based systems for enhanced search functionalities, with an extensive developmental roadmap in place to integrate further AI features alongside other new functionalities to the platform, including:

  • Release of new dedicated modules for molecular engineering, including built-in cloning simulation tools
  • Expansion of the In-Lab Processes module to cover a broader range of laboratory operations: extraction, analytical methods, production workflows, cell culture and bioprocessing
  • Enhanced LIMS integration, including equipment servicing and full sample traceability, all linked with experimental data in real-time.

The development of the Lab Thread platform has been supported through a combination of funding from the Company's founding team, as well as Mercia Asset Management, who provided $1 m funding in June 2025.

The Lab Thread platform is an elegant, all-in-one software solution for biological research labs, providing powerful collaborative tools across data management, analysis and DNA engineering. I am extremely pleased to announce the beta release of the platform, and look forward to receiving feedback from our early adopters, whose views will be critical in shaping the next chapters of the product's evolution.

This launch culminates an intensive development process, particularly over the past six months as we have worked to deliver the beta on schedule, and I'm extremely proud and thankful to our dedicated team for making this possible."

Dr Ryan Cawood, Co-founder and CEO, Lab Thread

Beta access is by registration only. Interested parties may sign up via the Lab Thread website.

