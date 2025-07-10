Short-term exercise improves liver health by modulating amino acid metabolism

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Jul 10 2025

Background and aims

Metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is an advanced and progressive liver disease that potentially causes cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Exercise is a crucial and effective intervention for ameliorating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. This study aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the underlying mechanisms of MASH, which benefit a broad spectrum of MASH patients, including those who have difficulty engaging in physical activity.

Methods

We established a mouse model of MASH and selectively knocked down L-type amino acid transporter 1 and alanine-serine-cysteine transporter 2. Mice were fed a high-fat high-cholesterol diet and subjected to either short- or long-term exercise regimens. We assessed the phosphorylation and activity of branched-chain alpha-keto acid dehydrogenase (BCKDH) as well as branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) content in skeletal muscle following exercise.

Results

Short-term exercise significantly reduced hepatic steatosis and inflammation without causing notable changes in body weight. It also enhanced BCKDH activity in skeletal muscle and decreased hepatic BCAA accumulation. Muscle-specific overexpression of BCKDH further promoted BCAA catabolism and significantly attenuated hepatic steatosis and inflammation in high-fat high-cholesterol-fed mice. In contrast, muscle-specific L-type amino acid transporter 1 knockdown, which suppresses BCAA uptake, markedly abolished these beneficial effects. Interestingly, BCKDH overexpression in muscle increased glutamine levels in both the blood and liver. Hepatic alanine-serine-cysteine transporter 2 knockdown, which inhibited glutamine uptake, lessened the protective effect of exercise on MASH. Further in vitro study revealed that glutamine derived from myocytes improved redox homeostasis and inhibited lipid accumulation in hepatocytes.

Conclusions

In our study, enhanced BCAA oxidation in skeletal muscle following short-term exercise increased glutamine production, which circulated to the liver and helped ameliorate MASH by promoting redox balance. This mechanism offers a novel perspective and a promising therapeutic target for MASH treatment, with significant implications for future clinical interventions and drug development.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Gao, M., et al. (2025). Short-term Physical Activity Reduces Metabolic-associated Steatohepatitis by Promoting the Degradation of Branched-chain Amino Acids in Skeletal Muscle. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. doi.org/10.14218/jcth.2025.00072.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exercise improves mental well-being of women living with chronic pelvic pain disorders
Short on time? Weekend workouts still boost longevity, researchers say
Exercise therapy shows long-term benefits for people with rheumatic diseases
Midlife exercise may help lower Alzheimer's risk
Early physical activity linked to mental health benefits in later childhood and adolescence
Everyday physical activity fails to prevent menopausal bone loss
Move more, think sharper: How physical activity boosts brain health in aging
Light intensity daily physical activities may reduce cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sports cardiologists advocate for personalized approaches to heart health