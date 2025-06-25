Ribosome biogenesis plays critical role in liver health and disease progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 25 2025

This new review article highlights the critical role of ribosome biogenesis in liver health and disease progression. As the center of protein synthesis, ribosomes influence liver regeneration, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. The article explores how disruptions in this process contribute to disease and how targeted therapies could offer new treatment avenues.

Ribosome biogenesis is a highly coordinated process that begins in the nucleolus and concludes in the cytoplasm, involving ribosomal RNA, ribosomal proteins, and biogenesis factors. It directly influences the liver's ability to repair itself after injury. In conditions like HCV infection, viral replication is dependent on host ribosomes, making ribosome-targeting therapies a promising strategy. Similarly, in NAFLD, excessive lipogenesis is linked to ribosomal activity, highlighting a potential metabolic intervention point.

Chronic liver diseases such as fibrosis and cirrhosis arise when excessive extracellular matrix deposition and scarring impair liver function. The activation of hepatic stellate cells, driven by abnormal ribosome biogenesis, plays a central role in these diseases. Understanding this connection opens possibilities for new therapeutic targets that can halt or reverse disease progression.

In hepatocellular carcinoma, an overactive ribosome biogenesis process fuels tumor growth, making it a prime target for drug development. Pharmacological inhibitors that disrupt rRNA synthesis or ribosomal protein function are under investigation, with early findings suggesting their potential effectiveness in slowing tumor progression.

Related Stories

The review also discusses drugs currently being explored to exploit ribosome biogenesis in cancer treatment. Compounds such as CX-5461, which inhibits RNA polymerase I, have shown promise in preclinical studies. Combining ribosome-targeting drugs with existing chemotherapies may improve outcomes for patients with advanced liver diseases.

By deciphering the molecular pathways linking ribosome biogenesis and liver pathology, researchers aim to develop targeted, effective treatments for chronic liver diseases and liver cancer.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Wei Luo, Jing Zhou, Yongmin Yan, Xuezhong Xu, Ribosome biogenesis: A central player in liver diseases, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 5, 2025, 101512, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101512

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Epigenetic dysregulation drives hepatocellular carcinoma development
Exploring the intricate epigenetic regulatory network of lncRNAs in hepatocellular carcinoma
Exploring the dual role of microRNA-223 in hepatic fibrosis
New molecular imaging agent shows high accuracy in detecting liver cancer
Alcoholic liver disease exacerbates HBV reactivation and worsens outcomes in liver transplant recipients
Blood test detects early signs of liver transplant rejection
New intercellular network found to drive liver fibrosis progression
Fatty liver found in majority of type 2 diabetes patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Waist-to-height ratio found to predict liver damage better than BMI