Reliable Respiratory announces acquisition of Attleboro Area Medical Equipment

Oct 17 2018

Reliable Respiratory, one of New England's leading home respiratory and specialty medical equipment providers, today announced the acquisition of Attleboro Area Medical Equipment of Attleboro, Mass. Reliable will continue to provide delivery of equipment and clinical support for respiratory home care to AA Medical Equipment's patients, while expanding its offering of a variety of home medical equipment and supplies.

"Attleboro Area Medical Equipment has served its community with great loyalty and dedication for more than three decades," said Eric Mongeau, Reliable Respiratory Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We are eager continue the tradition of excellent patient service that AA Medical Equipment has provided throughout Bristol County. It is a privilege to serve these patients, and we are excited to begin this chapter in the lives of our newest patients, delivering our trademark level of clinical support, patient service and medical supplies."

With the acquisition, Reliable Respiratory will work with Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro to establish a connection to its patients as it continues to deepen its presence in Southern New England. AA Medical Equipment's patients will join 40,000 other patients, providers and caregivers throughout New England who are served by Reliable Respiratory.

"It has been an honor to support our patients," said Director of Attleboro Area Medical Equipment, Joseph Casey. "We know and trust Reliable and are confident that their team will continue our mission of excellent care. Reliable is one of the most respected brands in the New England home care medical equipment industry, and we know our patients are in good hands."

https://reliablerespiratory.com/

