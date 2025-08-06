Children show delayed exposure to respiratory viruses after COVID restrictions

COVID-19 prevention methods such as masking and social distancing also suppressed the circulation of common respiratory diseases, leaving young children lacking immunity to pathogens they otherwise would have been exposed to, a new multi-center clinical research study reveals. The investigators say their findings help explain the large post-pandemic rebound in these diseases and enable more accurate predictions for the future.

The study, published Aug. 6 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and funded by the National Institutes of Health, followed 174 children under the age of 10 from 2022-2023 across four academic medical centers across the country: Weill Cornell Medicine; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital Colorado; University of North Carolina; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Through repeat blood sampling and respiratory sampling during illness, the investigators gauged the children's level of immunity to many common and emerging respiratory viruses, such as RSV, influenza and enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), which can cause the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis.

The findings, among the first from the National Institutes of Health's PREMISE (Pandemic Response Repository through Microbial and Immune Surveillance and Epidemiology) Program, showed that most young children lacked immunity to many normal respiratory viruses during the pandemic, suggesting they had not been exposed, as they typically would have, due to prevention measures in place. Enrolled children received routine medical care while participating in the observational study. Following the lifting of pandemic measures, the level of immunity rose across all pathogens studied, reflective of the unprecedented widespread resurgence of these viruses in children post-pandemic.

PREMISE is a one-of-a-kind study as we followed very young children, with their parents' consent, over a year for longitudinal sample collection, affording us the unique opportunity to assess immunity due to primary infection, re-exposure and even vaccination, during a time when mask requirements and other non-pharmaceutical interventions were lifted." Dr. Perdita Permaul, co-first author, section chief of pediatric allergy and immunology, associate professor of clinical pediatrics and trial principal investigator at Weill Cornell Medicine

The data allowed experts to recreate past circulation patterns and model predictions for future outbreaks with greater accuracy and precision. They showed that PREMISE data from 2022-23 could be used to accurately predict the subsequent wave of disease of the emerging pathogen EV-D68 that occurred in 2024.

"Findings from our study successfully demonstrate the utility of longitudinal immunologic surveillance in children, particularly young, immunologically naïve unexposed children, to help model the behavior of endemic viruses," said Dr. Permaul, who is also an Englander Clinical Scholar at Weill Cornell Medicine and a pediatric allergist and immunologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital of Children's Hospital of New York.

Investigators have so far evaluated nearly 1,000 children through PREMISE, based at NIH's Vaccine Research Center, providing a treasure-trove of sampling and data that can be used to learn which parts of viruses the human immune system attacks to develop immunity. This information may enable teams to better design new antibody treatments and effective vaccines to mimic this response.

"This approach allows for the rapid development of vaccine and monoclonal antibody therapeutics for pathogens of interest in children," Dr. Permaul said. "Future analysis of blood samples collected from almost 1,000 children enrolled in PREMISE includes pathogen-specific T and B cell responses. Longitudinal immune surveillance in young children is an important tool for informing public health planning, assessing the effectiveness of pharmacologic and non-pharmacological interventions, developing 'on the shelf' therapeutics and mitigating overall disease burden."

This study is fully funded by a subcontract with Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. through Agreement 21X192QT1. FNLCR funding was provided by the NIH Vaccine Research Center. The total project funding is $7.98 million over five years. No financing for this project is supplied by nongovernmental sources.