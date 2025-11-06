Veterans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan face higher risk of chronic respiratory conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of Allergy, Asthma, and ImmunologyNov 6 2025

U.S. Veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) face an increased risk of developing several chronic respiratory conditions, according to new research presented at the 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) in Orlando.

The large-scale study examined more than 48,000 deployed Veterans compared with a matched group of non-deployed Veterans. Researchers found that deployment was significantly associated with new diagnoses of asthma, chronic rhinitis, chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), and nasal polyposis (NP) in the decade following service.

Veterans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan were often exposed to airborne hazards such as burn pits and dust storms. We found that these exposures may have long-term health impacts, particularly for respiratory diseases that can affect quality of life for years after service."

Patrick Gleeson, MD, allergist, lead author of the study and ACAAI member

Key findings included:

  • Asthma: Deployed Veterans had a 55% higher risk compared with non-deployed peers.
  • Chronic Rhinitis: Deployment was linked to a 41% higher risk.
  • Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS): Risk increased by 27%.
  • Nasal Polyposis (NP): Risk increased by 48%.

Related Stories

The analysis used data from the Veterans Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse and included only Veterans with no prior history of the studied conditions. Each deployed veteran was matched with a non-deployed veteran of similar age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

The median age at deployment was 26.7 years, and the majority of veterans in the study were male (84%) and White (75%).

"These results highlight the importance of long-term health surveillance and specialized care for Veterans who served in OIF and OEF," said Dr. Gleeson. "Recognizing the link between deployment and respiratory disease can help guide medical support, policy, and preventive strategies for those affected."

Abstract Title: Associations of Deployment to Iraq or Afghanistan with New-Onset Asthma and Upper Respiratory Diseases

Presenter: Patrick Gleeson, MD

Source:

American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New guidelines improve care for respiratory infections in leukemia patients
electronRx to launch pDx app for remote chronic respiratory disease management
Immune surveillance in children sheds light on virus rebound after COVID
Bedfont® to showcase the innovative Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® respiratory devices at ERS 2025
Affordable drug found to be effective in treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients
Reduced endocannabinoid-related lipids found in patients with NSAID-exacerbated respiratory disease
Frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death in smokers
Respiratory viruses awaken dormant breast cancer cells and raise relapse risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers reveal why no level of air pollution is safe for respiratory health