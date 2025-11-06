Veterans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan face higher risk of chronic respiratory conditions

U.S. Veterans who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) face an increased risk of developing several chronic respiratory conditions, according to new research presented at the 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) in Orlando.

The large-scale study examined more than 48,000 deployed Veterans compared with a matched group of non-deployed Veterans. Researchers found that deployment was significantly associated with new diagnoses of asthma, chronic rhinitis, chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), and nasal polyposis (NP) in the decade following service.

Veterans deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan were often exposed to airborne hazards such as burn pits and dust storms. We found that these exposures may have long-term health impacts, particularly for respiratory diseases that can affect quality of life for years after service." Patrick Gleeson, MD, allergist, lead author of the study and ACAAI member

Key findings included:

Asthma: Deployed Veterans had a 55% higher risk compared with non-deployed peers.

Chronic Rhinitis: Deployment was linked to a 41% higher risk.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS): Risk increased by 27%.

Nasal Polyposis (NP): Risk increased by 48%.

The analysis used data from the Veterans Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse and included only Veterans with no prior history of the studied conditions. Each deployed veteran was matched with a non-deployed veteran of similar age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

The median age at deployment was 26.7 years, and the majority of veterans in the study were male (84%) and White (75%).

"These results highlight the importance of long-term health surveillance and specialized care for Veterans who served in OIF and OEF," said Dr. Gleeson. "Recognizing the link between deployment and respiratory disease can help guide medical support, policy, and preventive strategies for those affected."

Abstract Title: Associations of Deployment to Iraq or Afghanistan with New-Onset Asthma and Upper Respiratory Diseases

Presenter: Patrick Gleeson, MD