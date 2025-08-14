Frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death in smokers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USAug 14 2025

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 7, of Aging (Aging-US) on July 3, 2025, titled "Frailty associates with respiratory exacerbations and mortality in the COPDGene cohort."

In this study, led by first author Eleanor Kate Phillips from Brigham and Women's Hospital and corresponding author Dawn L. DeMeo from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, researchers investigated how frailty impacts lung health and survival in individuals with a history of cigarette smoking. They found that frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death, even in smokers with preserved lung function. This result shows why all current and former smokers should be checked for frailty.

Frailty is a condition that makes the body more vulnerable to illness, especially in older adults. This study focused on more than 2,600 adults with a history of heavy smoking, many of whom showed no signs of lung damage on standard tests. At the second follow-up visit, participants were categorized as robust, prefrail, or frail and followed for about three years. Researchers tracked how often they experienced respiratory attacks, such as episodes of severe coughing or breathlessness, and whether they survived during that period.

"COPDGene is a cohort study of individuals aged 45–80 with a minimum 10 pack-year smoking history."

The results showed that people who were frail had a three- to five-fold higher chance of developing serious or frequent respiratory attacks compared to those who were robust. These risks were not limited to people with chronic lung disease. In fact, many frail participants with normal lung function still faced a significantly higher chance of lung attacks and death. Even those in the "prefrail" stage, a milder form of frailty, were more likely to experience health complications.

Related Stories

The research team also found that frailty was associated with an accelerated pace of biological aging, measured using a DNA-based test called DunedinPACE. This supports the idea that frailty may reflect deeper biological changes in the body that go beyond what traditional lung function tests can detect. These findings challenge the idea that standard lung tests can rule out future respiratory complications in people with a history of smoking. 

Altogether, the study shows that simple frailty checks could help identify early health problems, allowing for timely interventions that may prevent hospitalizations and potentially save lives. The study suggests that frailty screening may be a valuable tool in public health efforts to reduce respiratory disease and improve outcomes for aging adults.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Phillips, E. K., et al. (2025). Frailty associates with respiratory exacerbations and mortality in the COPDGene cohort. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206275.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immune surveillance in children sheds light on virus rebound after COVID
Simple UV technology reduces the number of respiratory infections in aged care facilities
Children show delayed exposure to respiratory viruses after COVID restrictions
New albumin-based vaccine shows promise for mucosal immunity
RSV causes severe outcomes and heart complications in older adults
Researchers identify blood biomarkers linked to Long COVID symptoms
Perceived stress linked to worsened symptoms in COPD patients
WHO releases first-ever position paper on immunization products to protect infants against RSV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Most air cleaning technologies lack evidence of real-world effectiveness