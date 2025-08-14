Frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death in smokers

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 7, of Aging (Aging-US) on July 3, 2025, titled "Frailty associates with respiratory exacerbations and mortality in the COPDGene cohort."

In this study, led by first author Eleanor Kate Phillips from Brigham and Women's Hospital and corresponding author Dawn L. DeMeo from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, researchers investigated how frailty impacts lung health and survival in individuals with a history of cigarette smoking. They found that frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death, even in smokers with preserved lung function. This result shows why all current and former smokers should be checked for frailty.

Frailty is a condition that makes the body more vulnerable to illness, especially in older adults. This study focused on more than 2,600 adults with a history of heavy smoking, many of whom showed no signs of lung damage on standard tests. At the second follow-up visit, participants were categorized as robust, prefrail, or frail and followed for about three years. Researchers tracked how often they experienced respiratory attacks, such as episodes of severe coughing or breathlessness, and whether they survived during that period.

"COPDGene is a cohort study of individuals aged 45–80 with a minimum 10 pack-year smoking history."

The results showed that people who were frail had a three- to five-fold higher chance of developing serious or frequent respiratory attacks compared to those who were robust. These risks were not limited to people with chronic lung disease. In fact, many frail participants with normal lung function still faced a significantly higher chance of lung attacks and death. Even those in the "prefrail" stage, a milder form of frailty, were more likely to experience health complications.

The research team also found that frailty was associated with an accelerated pace of biological aging, measured using a DNA-based test called DunedinPACE. This supports the idea that frailty may reflect deeper biological changes in the body that go beyond what traditional lung function tests can detect. These findings challenge the idea that standard lung tests can rule out future respiratory complications in people with a history of smoking.

Altogether, the study shows that simple frailty checks could help identify early health problems, allowing for timely interventions that may prevent hospitalizations and potentially save lives. The study suggests that frailty screening may be a valuable tool in public health efforts to reduce respiratory disease and improve outcomes for aging adults.