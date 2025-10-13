Reduced endocannabinoid-related lipids found in patients with NSAID-exacerbated respiratory disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Oct 13 2025

NSAID-exacerbated respiratory disease, N-ERD, is associated with measurable changes in concentrations of lipid mediators involved in inflammation and pain modulation, a new study shows. Plasma concentrations of two key endocannabinoid-related lipids, arachidonoylethanolamide (AEA) and oleoylethanolamide (OEA), were significantly reduced in patients with N-ERD, compared to healthy controls.

In addition, even a very low dose of aspirin increased AEA and OEA levels in controls, but not in N-ERD patients. The study, conducted in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland, the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, was published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy.

N-ERD is a chronic syndrome in which nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as aspirin, provoke asthma attacks and other respiratory symptoms. Patients typically suffer from severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and the condition significantly impairs quality of life. Currently, there is no clinical laboratory test for N-ERD, and diagnosis requires a costly and risky aspirin challenge performed in a hospital setting. The disease mechanisms remain poorly understood, and optimal treatment strategies are still lacking.

This present study is the first to report changes in endocannabinoid signaling in patients with N-ERD, which may help explain chronic inflammation and heightened perception of pain associated with the condition. In addition to reduced concentrations of AEA and OEA, elevated concentrations of leukotriene E4 and other lipid mediators were also observed, possibly reflecting N-ERD associated inflammation.

"These changes in lipid metabolism, which affect the endocannabinoid system, may in the future open up new avenues for diagnosing N-ERD, and for developing targeted therapies," Doctoral Researcher Viljami Salmi from the University of Helsinki notes.

Further research involving larger patient cohorts is needed. The present study included eight individuals diagnosed with N-ERD and seven healthy controls.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Salmi, V. E., et al. (2025) Systemic N-Acylethanolamines and Other Lipid Mediators Are Associated With NSAID-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease. Clinical & Experimental Allergydoi.org/10.1111/cea.70145

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New guidelines improve care for respiratory infections in leukemia patients
Researchers reveal why no level of air pollution is safe for respiratory health
Ultra-processed foods affect sperm quality and metabolism even without extra calories
Bedfont® to showcase the innovative Smokerlyzer® and NObreath® respiratory devices at ERS 2025
Genetic variants influencing vitamin D synthesis, metabolism, and transport
Respiratory viruses awaken dormant breast cancer cells and raise relapse risk
Affordable drug found to be effective in treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients
Frailty raises the risk of lung attacks and death in smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
electronRx to launch pDx app for remote chronic respiratory disease management