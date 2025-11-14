MD Anderson launches historic $2.5 billion campaign to end cancer

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today launches its historic $2.5 billion comprehensive philanthropic campaign, Only Possible Here, The Campaign to End Cancer. The campaign represents the largest fundraising effort in MD Anderson's 84-year history, bringing together philanthropic support from around the world to advance the institution's mission to end cancer. Initial donor support already has raised $1.9 billion toward the campaign goal.

We are in an era of cancer care and research like no other - when the possibility to end cancer is achievable at MD Anderson. Together, we are pushing the frontiers of scientific discoveries, advancing new treatments for patients with cancer and creating hope and opportunity for humanity." Peter WT Pisters, M.D., President of MD Anderson

Only Possible Here, The Campaign to End Cancer

Based on the institution's Strategy, the campaign centers on three focus areas - expand reach, expedite breakthroughs and elevate the patient experience - with a goal to end cancer.

Under these focus areas, the institution has identified strategic priorities supported by the campaign and key to accomplishing its goals. These signature priorities include:

MD Anderson's expansion to Austin – Breaking ground in 2026, this campus will bring MD Anderson's world-renowned, comprehensive cancer care to patients in Austin and the Central Texas region.

Cancer Neuroscience Program – Leading a first-of-its-kind program at the intersection of oncology and neuroscience to decipher how cancer hijacks and impairs the nervous system, and to pioneer transformative treatments that ensure patients survive and thrive.

Institute for Cell Therapy Discovery & Innovation – The institute fuels the creation of breakthrough cell therapies that can be readily adapted to address emerging needs, specifically focusing on chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell (CAR NK) therapy.

Institute for Data Science in Oncology – The institute seeks to decrypt the vast amount of patient and disease data collected at MD Anderson by using state-of-the-art tools and techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to find unseen patterns, to derive meaningful information and to inform action and discovery.

James P. Allison Institute™ – The institute seeks to bring the benefits of immunotherapy to all patients by building on the groundbreaking discoveries of immunologist and Nobel laureate James P. Allison, Ph.D., and to enable rapid translation of breakthroughs into new therapies and combinations to be evaluated in clinical trials at MD Anderson.

Kinder Children's Cancer Center, a joint venture of UT MD Anderson and Texas Children's – Launching in spring 2026, this groundbreaking effort has a single bold purpose: to end childhood cancer by combining the world-class expertise of both institutions to accelerate cures and provide specialized care in a purpose-built facility.

Meyers Institute for Oncology Nursing – This first-of-its-kind institute supports and develops nurses throughout their careers by providing educational, professional and wellness-based resources tailored to oncology nurses and nurse scientists.

Blueprint for Impact – This purposefully designed master facilities plan optimizes MD Anderson's ability to navigate a dynamic market and embrace health care delivery models of the future. Of note, this includes the new Patient Care Building 1, which will span 1.8 million square feet and will significantly increase MD Anderson's outpatient and inpatient capacity, allowing for more advanced and personalized care and the integration of art and architecture to improve the patient experience.

Patient Navigation – In what will be the nation's largest oncology patient navigation program, all patients receive an oncology nurse navigator throughout the continuum of care, from the first point of contact to survivorship and post-treatment care.

"This campaign presents an opportunity for anyone to become involved in the world's most important and impactful effort to end cancer," said Clarence P. Cazalot, Jr., campaign chair and former chair of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors (BOV). "MD Anderson has an unparalleled track record of life-saving discoveries and therapies, a world-class team and a compelling, unmatched set of signature priorities with the potential to transform cancer detection, treatment and clinical care."

Special evening features heartfelt patient testimonials, surprise musical performance

Tonight, MD Anderson celebrates the launch of the public phase of the campaign at a star-studded celebration. The evening's festivities will be emceed by award-winning musician and radio-television host, John Tesh, who also is a cancer survivor and MD Anderson patient. The event will feature remarks from MD Anderson leaders, faculty, patients and special guests, including a surprise performance by legendary musician Willie Nelson and his son Micah Nelson for the 750 supporters in attendance.

"Whether you contribute your time, your talent or your treasure, you are helping MD Anderson transform cancer care and ultimately save more lives," said James L. Gallogly, chair of the BOV. "MD Anderson is Making Cancer History® in Texas, across the nation and around the world."