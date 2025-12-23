Study validates OVCAR3 as a model for high-grade serous ovarian cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncoscienceDec 23 2025

A new research paper was published in Volume 12 of Oncoscience on October 14, 2025, titled "Bridging clinical insight and laboratory model in high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC) using DNA sequencing-based profiling of TP53."

In this study, Faisal Iqbal from the University of Illinois Chicago used genetic sequencing and cell death analysis to demonstrate that the OVCAR3 cell line accurately reflects the biological characteristics of high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC), the most lethal form of ovarian cancer. The findings validate OVCAR3 as a reliable model for HGSOC and provide researchers with a valuable laboratory tool for developing targeted therapeutic strategies.

HGSOC is responsible for the majority of ovarian cancer-related deaths, largely due to its late diagnosis and resistance to standard therapies. To determine whether OVCAR3 can effectively represent clinical cases, the researchers compared its genetic profile to that of clinical ovarian cancer samples. Using Sanger sequencing, a widely used and cost-effective genetic analysis method, they found that both the lab and clinical samples shared the same non-mutated form of the TP53 gene, a key marker often altered in ovarian cancer. This result supports the relevance of OVCAR3 in modeling disease behavior.

"The most prevalent and aggressive subtype of epithelial ovarian cancer is high grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC) – approximately 70% of all ovarian cancer cases."

Related Stories

The study also explored how two repurposed drugs-metformin and chlorpromazine (CPZ)-affect ovarian cancer cells. These drugs were tested individually and in combination. Cell death measurements and colony formation assays showed that while each drug had moderate effects alone, the combination significantly reduced cancer cell survival. These results were consistent across both clinical and laboratory samples, further validating the model's accuracy in predicting therapeutic responses.

Overall, the study highlights the continued importance of Sanger sequencing in cancer research and emphasizes the need for genetically validated models like OVCAR3. By aligning laboratory experiments with clinical data, the research strengthens the foundation for more accurate preclinical testing, an essential step toward personalized medicine and more effective cancer treatments.

Source:

Oncoscience

Journal reference:

DOI: https://doi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.632. https://www.oncoscience.us/article/632/text/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New insights into alcohol-related DNA damage and cancer risk
Dinutuximab beta plus chemotherapy shrinks neuroblastoma tumors in children
Chemotherapy may reduce HIV-infected T cells
New insights explain the Treg paradox in colorectal cancer
Mediterranean diet and healthy habits improve cancer survival rates
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
Acupuncture improves breast cancer survivors' perceived cognitive impairment
Combination therapy shows promise to treat a rare, catastrophic pediatric brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Two compounds sourced from cannabis show promising anti-cancer effects