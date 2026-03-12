Adding three simple amino acids boosts mRNA and CRISPR delivery

Lipid nanoparticles, or LNPs, best known as the delivery vehicle for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines received by billions of people, are now at the center of a much larger medical revolution. Researchers are racing to use them to ferry therapeutic mRNA into cells for cancer therapies and treatments for inflammatory diseases, as well as delivering CRISPR constructs that can correct disease-causing gene mutations.

But a stubborn problem has slowed progress on all of these fronts. For LNPs to work therapeutically, they must transfer their cargo into cells by fusing with cell membranes, and they execute this crucial step far better in laboratory dishes than they do in the human body.

Now, a team of Biohub scientists has discovered a surprisingly simple fix. As reported in Science Translational Medicine on March 11, 2026, a new study led by Daniel Zongjie Wang, PhD, and Shana O. Kelley, Ph.D., found that injecting three common amino acids - methionine, arginine, and serine - alongside LNPs can boost mRNA delivery up to 20-fold and lift CRISPR gene editing efficiency from roughly 25 percent to nearly 90 percent in a single dose.



"Gene editing and mRNA-based therapies will play increasing roles in the medicine of the future, but they require LNPs to reach and enter cells," said Kelley, president of bioengineering at Biohub and head of Biohub, Chicago, where scientists are decoding the inflammatory processes that drive a wide range of diseases. "Any LNP formulation being developed today could potentially benefit from our approach."

The discovery grows out of a broader research approach shared by Kelley's team: understanding biology at the molecular and tissue level in lab conditions that better reflect the human body. "That's exactly what led us here," said Wang, who leads Biohub's Spatiotemporal Omics Group. "By asking why LNPs perform so differently in the physiological milieu of the body, we found a surprisingly simple answer that could make a wide range of mRNA and gene editing therapies substantially more effective."

A metabolic roadblock

Most researchers have assumed the problem with LNP efficiency lies in the nanoparticles themselves, which has spurred extensive efforts - screening libraries of hundreds of novel lipids and conducting AI-driven searches to winnow down the billions of possible ways they could be combined - to engineer better formulations. Yet delivery efficiency in the clinic has remained disappointing.

The Biohub team flipped the script. Rather than redesigning the delivery vehicle, they asked whether the body's own cells might be the bottleneck, and whether there was some way to coax cells to more readily fuse with LNPs and take up their contents.

The field has spent enormous effort engineering nanoparticles. We found, however, that the cell's own metabolic state is an equally important - and addressable - part of the equation." Daniel Zongjie Wang, PhD, Biohub's Spatiotemporal Omics Group

Surprisingly, the solution involved tweaking cellular metabolism. Standard laboratory cell culture media, formulated decades ago to maximize cell growth, contain nutrient concentrations far higher than what cells encounter in the bloodstream, and LNPs perform very well in that milieu. But when the researchers grew cells in a special human plasma–like medium that mimics the metabolic environment inside the body, LNP uptake plummeted by 50 to 80 percent.



Sophisticated metabolic and genetic analyses pinpointed the issue: in the cells cultured in the special medium, several metabolic pathways involving amino acids were significantly suppressed. The scientists concluded that, in essence, cells in the body may run on a leaner metabolic diet, which hampers their ability to internalize nanoparticles.

Simple fix, outsized results

To compensate for the body's downregulation of amino acid pathways, through systematic screening the team devised an optimized amino acid supplement containing methionine, arginine, and serine. Co-administering this cocktail with LNPs produced striking results across the board: a 5- to 20-fold increase in target protein expression across diverse cell types, in both lab dishes and living animals.

This enhanced efficiency was consistent across three major routes of LNP administration - intramuscular, intratracheal, and intravenous - and worked independently of the specific lipid formulation or mRNA cargo used. Mechanistic studies revealed that the amino acid supplement works by boosting a specific cellular uptake pathway, essentially widening the door through which nanoparticles enter cells.

The team put the supplement to the test with both mRNA and CRISPR in two sets of experiments. In a mouse model of acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure - the leading cause of drug-induced liver failure in human patients - mice treated with growth hormone mRNA delivered by LNPs alone had only a 33 percent survival rate. When the same LNP treatment was paired with the amino acid supplement, every mouse survived. Serum levels of the therapeutic protein increased nearly ninefold, and markers of liver damage and inflammation dropped to near-healthy levels.

In another round of experiments, the researchers tested gene editing in the lungs of mice using CRISPR-Cas9 components delivered by LNPs. Without the supplement, a single dose achieved editing efficiencies of 20 to 30 percent, consistent with previously published results. With the amino acid supplement, editing efficiency soared to 85 to 90 percent from a single administration - a result that could be transformative for diseases like cystic fibrosis that require efficient gene correction in lung tissue.

What makes the discovery particularly appealing for clinical translation is its simplicity. The supplement consists of pharmaceutical-grade amino acids that are already manufactured at industrial scale and widely regarded as safe. Unlike strategies that require genetic manipulation of target cells or redesign of the nanoparticle itself, the amino acid cocktail could simply be mixed into the injection buffer alongside existing LNP formulations.