electronRx to launch pDx app for remote chronic respiratory disease management

electronRxSep 18 2025

electronRx, a leading digital medicine and biomarker company driving healthcare through pulmonary innovation, today announced that it will launch pDx at HLTH 2025. The pDx app offers chronic respiratory disease (CRD) patients a cardiopulmonary assessment device, engineered to medical grade standards, to measure lung function at home using a mobile phone, laptop or tablet. This enables clinicians to remotely assess cardiopulmonary function, track disease progression, and adjust treatment protocols to optimise therapeutic outcomes. By reducing the need for frequent hospital visits, pDx empowers patients to better manage their conditions, while helping healthcare systems to streamline delivery and reduce the strain on resources.

The pDx app and complementary clinical dashboard are designed to enhance the detection, monitoring, and treatment of CRDs including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary hypertension, which are the third leading cause of death, globally*. The app expands upon electronRx's proprietary purpleDx technology, adding tailored questionnaires and access to real-time detailed results for patients, as well as their clinicians. In addition to purpleDx's mobile phone accessibility, pDx can now be accessed using any device with a screen, such as a laptop or tablet, depending on the individual's preference.

The technology leverages the device's camera sensors to capture and measure blood flow biomechanics, generating digital biomarkers that translate into clinically actionable metrics. These include key physiological metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and tidal volume. The data is delivered in real time to healthcare providers via a secure clinical dashboard, enabling remote monitoring of lung function and dynamic adjustment of treatment plans to optimise drug efficacy.

electronRx is dedicated to transforming the lives of people living with breathing disorders. pDx represents a major step forward in personalised respiratory care and we very much look forward to demonstrating the technology at HLTH. The platform's scalable architecture supports integration into existing care pathways, allowing for proactive intervention and reduced reliance on in-person visits. By facilitating continuous monitoring, pDx helps clinicians personalise care while improving patient adherence and reducing healthcare burden. Most importantly, it gives patients greater flexibility and control over their healthcare journey."

Dr Bipin Patel, CEO and Founder, electronRx

electronRx

