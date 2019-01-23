New sessions at Pittcon 2019

Pittcon, the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science is proud to announce new events for its 70th annual conference. Pittcon 2019 will be held March 17-21, 2019 in Philadelphia PA at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the new sessions and events include:

Flash Posters - Sunday, March 17th. The program committee will identify exceptional abstracts and those authors will be asked to participate in a 4 slide, 4 minute FLASH session.

Philadelphia Innovation Crawl - Thursday, March 21st 5-8PM. A tour of innovation spaces in the city including The Wistar Institute, Singh Center for Nanotechnology, and ending with a tour and reception at Science Center/Cambridge Innovation Center at 3675 Market.

Autism Awareness Campaign "Different but the Same" - Autism booths on the expo floor and in programs will be selling pop sockets and cell phone wallets for donations. The Pittcon Planetarium will be set up, and attendees can go in for a fee to participate in the presentation. There will be other activities aimed at raising awareness and providing donations. All proceeds will benefit the PEAL Center. Dr. Pete Conn makeover reveal - Pittcon's official mascot gets an update for its 70th year

In addition to these new events, a few of the new events from Pittcon 2018 are also returning this year and they include: NEXUS Theaters, Pub Pittcon, NIJ Symposium, and a 3-day expo running Tuesday-Thursday.

We’re really excited to be back in Philadelphia for 2019 and we’ve got a lot of great things in store for attendees. This year also features two truly impressive keynote speakers, 2016 Nobel Laureate Dr. Fraser Stoddart and Dr. Fenella France from the Library of Congress, in addition to our many great sessions and events.” Marc Hubert, Pittcon Marketing Chair

Early bird registration for Pittcon 2019 is now open, and those who register before February 25th can still take advantage of a discounted registration fee of $190.

For more information on Pittcon 2019, visit www.pittcon.org.