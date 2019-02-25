Base Pair Biotechnologies receives NIH grant to develop point-of-care tests for opioids in newborns

Aptamer-Based Point-Of-Care Tests for Opioids, to Rapidly Diagnose Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc., the Aptamer Discovery Company™, announced today the receipt of a Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health. The grant will be used to develop a new platform to detect opioids and their primary metabolites in newborns. Exposure in utero causes addiction, which, upon birth results in Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome -- severe withdrawal. >2% of the four million babies per year born in the United States (U.S.) are known to be affected; the actual number is likely higher. Diagnosis immediately after birth will enable rapid treatment. Today's process involves testing only if symptoms develop prior to release from hospital or birthing center – resulting in readmission to the neonatal intensive care unit, plus medical complications.

The economic burden of the U.S. opioid epidemic exceeds $80B/year, but too few people are aware of these innocent victims. Over 80,000 newborns/year are affected, increasing newborn hospital stays eight-fold and costs twenty-fold; causing unnecessary pain and suffering." Vicki Singer, President & CEO of Base Pair