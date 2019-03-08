Study reveals how the microbiota controls activity of immune cells

Mar 8 2019

A host protein called Serum Amyloid A (Saa) is a major factor mediating the effects of the microbiota on the function of immune cells called neutrophils, according to a study published March 7 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by John Rawls of Duke University School of Medicine, and colleagues. Experiments in zebrafish showed that Saa produced by the intestine in response to the microbiota serves as a signal to neutrophils to restrict aberrant activation, decreasing inflammation and bacterial killing potential while simultaneously enhancing their ability to migrate to wounds.

Neutrophils take their cue: A protein produced in the intestinal epithelium in response to the microbiome educates innate immune cells. High resolution in vivo imaging of a zebrafish larva reveals the intimate association between neutrophils (magenta) and the intestine (cyan). Credit: Caitlin Murdoch (2019)

The intestine is colonized by complex microbial communities called the microbiota, which impact diverse aspects of host physiology, including the development and function of the immune system. The microbiota strongly impacts the activity of innate immune cells called neutrophils, which are essential for host defense against infection, but the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Caitlin Murdoch, a graduate student in Dr. Rawls’ lab suspected that the effects of the microbiota on immunity could be mediated by Saa. This host protein is produced by the intestine and liver in response to the microbiota, but until now, its functions in living organisms were elusive.

Related Stories

Using normal and mutant zebrafish, the researchers demonstrate that Saa promotes the recruitment of neutrophils to sites of injury, yet restricts the clearance of pathogenic bacterial infection. Analysis of isolated neutrophils revealed that Saa reduces the bactericidal activity of these cells and their expression of pro-inflammatory genes. These effects depend on microbiota colonization, suggesting that this protein mediates the microbiota’s effects on host immunity. Collectively, these data establish that Saa induced by the microbiota in the intestine signals to neutrophils, tuning the extent to which they may be activated by other microbes or respond to injury. Because antibiotic treatment results in reduced intestinal Saa in mice, the authors suggest that antibiotic treatment could be associated with Saa-mediated aberrations in neutrophil function. They speculate that secondary infections that can occur following antibiotic use could be due in part to concomitant alterations in the production of this protein.

The authors add:

Our study demonstrates that a host protein made in the intestine following exposure to the microbiota affects innate immune cell populations, both in the gut and other tissues. Microbially responsive secretion of host factors from the intestine can therefore serve as a molecular rheostat which controls the development and function of the host innate immune system.”

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Cell Biology | Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inflammation in the brain increases side-effects of hypnotic drugs
Johns Hopkins experts propose new approach to ensure success of precision medicine
European researchers develop biophotonic system to detect antibiotic allergies
Discovery of protein, lipid connection could lead to new influenza therapies
Protein content of tumors correlates with treatment response and survival in glioma patients
Bedtime protein shake may boost muscle building
Suppressing cancer-causing protein could correct increased fibrosis in scleroderma patients
Research team identifies potential target protein aggregates for treating Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers explore why common antibiotic prescribed for diarrhea is failing