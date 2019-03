An analysis of data from two nationally representative surveys reports a greater proportion of U.S. adults perceived electronic cigarettes to be as, or more, harmful than cigarettes and a decreasing proportion of U.S. adults perceived e-cigarettes to be less harmful than cigarettes.

The findings underscore the need to accurately communicate the risks of e-cigarettes to the public because the authors suggest some cigarette smokers may have been deterred from using or switching to e-cigarettes.