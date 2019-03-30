Novel EU-funded project in the field of genomics

Mar 30 2019

The European Advanced infraStructure for Innovative Genomics (EASI-Genomics), a project funded under the European Union's research and innovation programme Horizon 2020, will provide researchers free-of-charge access to cutting-edge European genomics facilities. EASI-Genomics joins 16 academic and industrial partners to support diverse genomics project from study design, over state-of-the-art sequencing to bioinformatic analysis. EASI-Genomics is an infrastructure project with a total budget of 10 million € that will handle between 150 and 300 projects over a period of 4 years. Ivo Gut from the Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico of the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CNAG-CRG) coordinates the project.

Related Stories

The first call for proposals will focus on sequencing of ancient DNA from archaeological samples, analysis of microbiomes that study the diversity and particularities of populations of microorganisms related to diseases, the study of genetic material at single cell level, and epigenetic modifications of genetic material and its organisation in human diseases. This first call is launched today, 25th March (http://www.easi-genomics.eu). EASI-Genomics represents a great opportunity for researchers to access high-end sequencing services delivered by European genomics infrastructures of excellence free-of-charge.

The project started with a kick-off meeting on 18th and 19th February 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Apart from providing easy and seamless access to cutting-edge DNA sequencing technologies to researchers from academia and industry, EASI-Genomics will support scientists to ensure compliance with the latest European and national ethical and legal requirements, secure data management and data sharing. EASI-Genomics aims at building a community of practice which leverages advanced sequencing technologies beyond country and sector borders to tackle global challenges in science.​

Source:

https://www.mdc-berlin.de/news/press/new-project-field-genomics

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Natural speed limit on DNA replication sets pace for life's first steps
New computer program developed by TGen lights up cancer-causing genetic mutations
New Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health launched at Mount Sinai
Luxia Scientific partners with Life Genomics to commercialize microbiome-based tests in the Nordic countries
Personalized therapy for aggressive brain cancer shows potential
Genomics could guide treatment for pancreatic cancer patients
An Insider’s Guide to the chemagic™ Prime™ Junior Instrument
TGen and ABL sign agreement to distribute new TB test technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Knowing causative genes of osteoporosis may open door to more effective treatments