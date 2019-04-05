Inauguration of NIDD, the Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit

The Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit, or NIDD, will be held in Boston, MA, from April 16-18 2019. This new Hanson Wade event is aimed at experts looking to target chronic neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative disorders. It will enable them understand the pathology, validate effective neuroimmunological drug targets and develop more predictive preclinical models.

An industry-focused meeting

NIDD is the industry’s first meeting dedicated to targeting neuroimmunological mechanisms in order to develop clinically efficacious therapeutics.

To achieve this, the agenda will allow delegates to learn how to:

Deepen their knowledge of neuro-immune biology and pathology

Validate identified genetic neuroimmunological targets to pursue those with clinical potential

Establish robust biomarkers of neuroinflammation for early detection and to monitor disease progression

Explore established and novel preclinical models to better recapitulate human disease states

Optimize drug delivery and targeting neuroinflammation using blood-brain barrier technologies to increase target engagement

A meeting point for the field’s experts

This event will gather 70+ world class experts from AbbVie, Sanofi, Denali, Alector and Eisai, making it a unique opportunity to network with the experts of the industry. The high concentration of scientists who face similar challenges make NIDD so essential to the development of the field. The scientific community will gather to discuss the future of neuroimmunology and how it translates into drug development strategies to find efficient therapeutics targeting neuroinflammation.

NIDD, April 16-18 2019, Boston, MA.

The event is comprised of a full day of Workshops on April 16, followed by a two-day conference.