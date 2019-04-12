PPS and BioAnalytix announce biopharmaceutical merger

Apr 12 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

Protagen Protein Services GmbH (PPS), a full-service contract research organization (CRO) in protein analytics and BioAnalytix Inc., a Cambridge (MA)-based specialized provider of advanced analytics in biopharmaceutical development announced today a merger that will transform the combined company into a leading global analytic services provider for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Today’s announcement creates a best-in-class partner for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide to benefit from the most advanced, integrated and complete analytic services capabilities in biopharmaceutical development, from clone selection through drug approval to commercialization.

In working together with its pharmaceutical partners, the PPS and BioAnalytix teams generate best-in-class analytic data packages and provide scientific, technical and regulatory support to advance, de-risk and accelerate all stages of biopharmaceutical development at the highest of quality from clone through clinic.

Both companies have shared a similar vision, entrepreneurial agility and heritage of excellence in supporting leading pharmaceutical companies with high-end analytics and strategic solutions through development.

We are very excited to serve our pharma partners more directly in the FDA and EMEA territories, and continue our expansion in capacities and capabilities, now including BioAnalytix’s innovative areas such as advanced HDX-MS and in-vivo CQA Mapping.”

Martin Blüggel, Founder and CEO, PPS

We are thrilled about the combination of both companies and their analytic offerings. The broader platforms will enable us to provide a significantly greater range of analytic data packages and regulatory support here in the US as we expand our capabilities in advancing, de-risking and accelerating all stages of biotherapeutic development with our pharma partners.”

Kirtland Poss, Founder and CEO, BioAnalytix

Related Stories

By combining analytic platforms, programs and highly experienced analytic teams based both in US and in Europe, PPS and BioAnalytix will work directly and more broadly with leading biopharmaceutical companies in designing, generating and delivering integrated analytical data packages, and strategic support along the full development continuum, from developability and lead optimization, clone selection and process development, extended characterization and comparability, stability testing for control strategy design and CMC filings through commercialization and full GMP testing of commercial products.

Source:

https://www.protagenproteinservices.com/news-events/details/protagen-protein-services-and-bioanalytix-merge-to-create-global-analytic-service-partner-for-biopharmaceuticals

Posted in: Proteomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research
Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Scientists develop technique to clear abnormal tau protein from human neurons
New technology could change the way gene editing is approached in future
Research identifies first case of a person without vitamin D binding protein
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research
Mutation in Huntington’s disease may alter interactions of Huntingtin protein with Rac1

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use experimental PET to detect abnormal tau in brains of living former NFL players