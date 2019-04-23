Hypnosis may offer a genuine alternative to painkillers

Apr 23 2019

New research shows that hypnosis can reduce pain by up to 42% and may offer a genuine alternative to painkillers.

  • Lab-induced pain (ie five-minute "shocks", including lasers).
  • Sample of over 3k people.
  • Most people would see pain drop by a third.
  • Can be done at home with 20-minute audio recording.

A project led by psychologist Dr Trevor Thompson of the University of Greenwich found that hypnosis is more effective with people who are especially amenable to suggestion. But it also found that those who are moderately suggestible - essentially most people - saw a 29% drop in pain.

Related Stories

He says: "This is by far the largest review of its kind, examining the effects of hypnosis in over 3,500 people, and presents very compelling evidence. About 15% of the population are highly receptive to hypnosis, and those people saw just over a 40% drop in pain.

"Based on these findings most people would experience around a 30% drop in pain or more, which is generally considered to be clinically meaningful pain relief.

"Misuse of prescription painkillers such as codeine and fentanyl has increased massively over recent years and is a national crisis in some countries.

"In the US around 47,000 people died from opioid overdosing in 2017 and around a quarter of people prescribed the drugs for pain misuse them. Our findings suggest hypnosis could be a safe and effective alternative. It can be administered quickly, cheaply and easily at home with a 20-minute audio recording."

Data was collected from 85 studies across 14 different countries, with a total of 3,632 people subjected to different types of painful stimulation including extreme cold, heat, pressure, exercise and even lasers. People typically rated the pain they felt as 5.5 on a scale of zero to 10.

Dr Thompson adds: "To put that in context, a five level of pain would significantly disrupt our daily lives and have most of us using medication.

"The next step is to extensively test hypnosis on people with chronic pain, such as back conditions, which people live with every day. Available data on this are not of a high enough quality or quantity. We need to go and try this with people in their day-to-day lives."

The findings are published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews April 2019 issue.

Source:

https://www.gre.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Dolomite Bio launches novel Nadia product family for single-cell research
Research Recognition Award will help improve lives of young people with absence epilepsy
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research
Research shows how dopamine contributes to sex differences in worms
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research
Research sheds light on how hepatitis B virus establishes chronic infection
Woman who does not feel pain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cannabis users could be more tolerant to anesthesia agents