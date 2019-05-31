Lab Innovations launches free networking tool to help visitors and exhibitors pre-book, schedule meetings

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, announces the launch of a new free networking tool to help visitors and exhibitors set up meetings in advance, so that they can get the most from their visit. Having significantly increased its exhibition floor space for 2019, and with 90% of space already booked, Lab Innovations will host the broadest array of quality laboratory suppliers and manufacturers in its eight-year history. Building on its reputation as the ideal event for networking and with rising numbers of visitors and exhibitors, Lab Innovations will now feature the Lab Connect online meeting planner to ensure productive B2B matchmaking.

Lab Connect is a free-to-use, professional meetings service enabling visitors and exhibitors alike to pre-book and schedule meetings on stands or in the dedicated on-site meetings lounge. When registering for Lab Innovations 2019, delegates simply create their own profile to access the exclusive platform to search for, and set up meetings with, exhibitors relevant to their specific interests. Equally, exhibitors can send meeting invitations to visitors who they think might benefit from their products and services.

Now with so many laboratory companies and their products on show at Lab Innovations 2019, Lab Connect will enable visitors to make their visit even more productive. We are very aware of how precious time out of the lab is, and this new service will add a new dimension to the networking opportunities for which Lab Innovations is already well known.” Alison Willis, Lab Innovations Divisional Director

Following the show’s increasing popularity, Lab Innovations 2019 will take up 10% more floor space than last year in order to accommodate the numerous well recognised laboratory brands, as well as the smaller innovators bringing new technologies to market. Major regular exhibitors such as Abbott Informatics, Shimadzu UK, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Eppendorf UK, Sartorius, Cole-Parmer, Hitachi High Technologies, Anton Paar, Haier Biomedical, Veolia Water Technologies will be joined this year by many new names including Merck, Kimberly-Clark Professional and VICI.AG.

SLS, a major distributor of laboratory products in the UK, is returning with a Pavilion that is 30% bigger to showcase key brands including Corning, Tristel and Motic. Joshua Chapman, SLS Marketing Director said: “Following a number of years of successful participation, SLS are again partnering with Lab Innovations for 2019 as the show’s Official Distributor Partner. Our commitment to support this event is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by the Lab Innovations team to deliver a national, independent trade show the industry has been screaming out for. SLS are the UK’s largest independent supplier of scientific products, and Lab Innovations offers us the perfect platform to meet our customers and demonstrate what is new from our organisation and our supply partners.”

Leading laboratory equipment, analytical and process technology suppliers, IKA had a highly successful exhibition in 2018 and also confirmed its networking potential, as Chris Austin, IKA Managing Director, explained: “Lab Innovations enables us to see everyone in one place across all industries, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and chemical. We can meet both new and current customers and it’s a really effective way of showcasing our latest product innovations developed by our large in-house R&D team. We love Lab Innovations and wouldn’t miss it for the world - all the right people are here to talk with!”