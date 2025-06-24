Using machine learning to map brain aging at the cellular level

In a comprehensive Genomic Press interview, Stanford University researcher Eric Sun reveals how machine learning is revolutionizing our understanding of brain aging at an unprecedented cellular resolution. Dr. Sun, who will establish his independent laboratory at MIT's Department of Biological Engineering and the Ragon Institute in 2026, represents a new generation of computational scientists transforming aging research through innovative machine learning approaches.

Breakthrough discovery in cellular aging mechanisms

Dr. Sun's groundbreaking work centers on developing "spatial aging clocks" – sophisticated machine learning models capable of measuring biological age at the individual cell level. This represents a quantum leap from traditional aging research that typically examines tissues or organs as whole units. His recent Nature publication (2025) demonstrates how these computational tools can identify specific cell types that dramatically influence the aging trajectory of their cellular neighbors, acting in either pro-aging or pro-rejuvenating directions.

"I have always been fascinated with the biology of aging," Dr. Sun explains in the interview. "Why do we get wrinkles when we get older? Why does it become harder to learn and easier to forget? How come some animals live substantially longer than others, yet seemingly all animals experience aging?" These fundamental questions drove his early interest in aging research, which crystallized after discovering Cynthia Kenyon's work on dramatically extending lifespan in C. elegans during his elementary school years.

Revolutionary computational framework for aging research

The Stanford researcher's approach represents a fundamental shift in how scientists study aging. Traditional methods often provide broad snapshots of aging processes, but Dr. Sun's spatial aging clocks can pinpoint exactly which cells are aging faster or slower within complex tissue environments. This granular understanding opens new possibilities for targeted interventions. Could researchers eventually identify and modify the specific cellular "bad actors" that accelerate aging in brain tissue? Might it be possible to enhance the activity of cells that promote youthful function in their neighbors?

Dr. Sun's research methodology combines spatial transcriptomics with single-cell analysis, creating detailed maps of how aging progresses through brain tissue. His machine learning models don't simply identify aged cells – they reveal the complex intercellular communication networks that determine whether neighboring cells age rapidly or maintain youthful characteristics.

From mathematical foundations to biological discovery

The path to this breakthrough reflects Dr. Sun's unique interdisciplinary background. Growing up in Pueblo, Colorado, he spent countless hours at the public library, initially fascinated by dinosaurs and space exploration before gravitating toward mathematics. "Math was my favorite subject through high school," he notes, "and although it may not have directly sparked my passion for science, my early love for math shaped the research areas and approaches that I have been drawn to."

This mathematical foundation proved crucial when Dr. Sun began developing computational models during his undergraduate years at Harvard, where he studied Chemistry, Physics, and Applied Math. His projects ranged from simulating chromosome evolution to building mathematical models of aging and utilizing machine learning to predict age from multi-omics data. These experiences established the computational expertise that would later enable his revolutionary spatial aging clock development.

Implications for dementia and neurodegeneration research

The practical applications of Dr. Sun's work extend far beyond basic science. His computational frameworks could transform how researchers approach age-related diseases, particularly dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions. By identifying the specific cellular mechanisms that drive brain aging, scientists might develop more precise therapeutic targets. What if treatments could be designed to enhance the rejuvenating signals from beneficial cells while suppressing the pro-aging influences of problematic cellular populations?

Dr. Sun's research also raises intriguing questions about the nature of aging itself. If individual cells can influence their neighbors' aging trajectories, how might environmental factors or therapeutic interventions leverage these cellular communication networks? Could understanding these mechanisms lead to treatments that don't just slow aging but actually reverse it in specific brain regions?

Building the next generation of aging researchers

Beyond his research contributions, Dr. Sun emphasizes the importance of mentoring future scientists. "Outside of my research, I am excited to establish my own lab and mentor students and postdoctoral researchers," he states. "I want to support and cultivate the next generation of scientists, both within the field of aging research and beyond."

His commitment to scientific mentorship reflects broader concerns about supporting young researchers through the inevitable challenges of scientific discovery. Dr. Sun notes that the scientific community often emphasizes success over failure, despite failure being "exceedingly more common than the former, and often, a string of failures is the catalyst for an eventual research discovery or success."

Future directions in computational aging research

Looking ahead, Dr. Sun plans to expand his spatial aging clock frameworks to other tissues and develop them as standard tools for the aging research community. His laboratory will focus on building large-scale AI models to predict the effects of multi-scale biological perturbations, potentially enabling high-throughput computational screens for rejuvenating interventions.

The researcher's long-term vision encompasses translating computational discoveries into effective therapeutics. His work suggests a future where aging research moves beyond describing what happens during aging to precisely controlling how it occurs. Could his spatial aging clocks eventually guide personalized anti-aging treatments tailored to an individual's specific cellular aging patterns?

Dr. Sun's research also highlights the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence and biological discovery. His spatial aging clocks demonstrate how machine learning can not only analyze complex biological data but generate entirely new insights about fundamental life processes. As computational power continues to advance, what other biological mysteries might yield to similar AI-driven approaches?

Dr. Eric Sun's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators & Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that explore the scientist's impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes. More information on the research leaders and rising stars featured in our Innovators & Ideas – Genomic Press Interview series can be found in our publications website: https://genomicpress.kglmeridian.com/.