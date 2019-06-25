Lab Innovations launches free advance registration for all visitors

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, has launched free advance registration for all visitors at www.lab-innovations.com. Returning to the NEC, Birmingham on 30 & 31 October, Lab Innovations enables laboratory professionals across all sectors to source new products, network with peers and earn CPD points in the free-to-attend conference program.

Celebrating the International Year of The Periodic Table, The Royal Society of Chemistry returns with its own dedicated theatre hosting two exciting keynotes and leading CPD accredited content. Speakers focus on elements of the periodic table, so visitors can learn how to recycle elements efficiently and discover more sustainable alternatives to elements commonly used in the lab. This year’s keynote speakers will be physicist, presenter and stand-up comedian Helen Arney and synthetic inorganic chemist and presenter, Andrea Sella.

Appearing on TV, Radio and in theatres across the world with her unique science infused comedy, Helen Arney is renowned for her witty comedy songs, explaining physics while riding a rollercoaster and singing the periodic table. Andrea Sella, teacher of chemistry and presenter of chemistry on stage, radio and television, focuses on materials and inorganic chemistry selection. He will demonstrate why scientists should stop using mercury in lab equipment and the available alternatives.

We are thrilled to announce two interesting, entertaining and influential keynote speakers, Helen Arney and Andrea Sella. Visitors can also source the latest products from the UK’s leading suppliers before anyone else, network with fellow scientists, but importantly the learning opportunities allow visitors to keep up with their peers with the many professional development options.” Alison Willis, Divisional Director, Lab Innovations

Two additional free-to-attend theatres provide more than 35 hours of educational CPD accredited seminars. Content curated by Laboratory News Magazine, for the Insights and Innovation theatre sponsored by PerkinElmer, focused on lab management. Industry professionals will explore the uses of AI in research, virtual reality in laboratories and sustainability. Visitors can keep up to speed with hot topics affecting the laboratory and learn how to meet sustainability standards.

In association with Cleanroom Technology Magazine, the Cleanroom Hub will focus on regulation and legislation in the cleanroom, and how to ensure sterilization in environments where contamination needs to be controlled. Visitors can learn how to successfully prepare for audits, to ensure proper quality and specifications are being met.

Lab Innovations have increased the floorspace from 2018, to accommodate leading laboratory brands, as well as smaller companies bringing new technologies to market. Major exhibitors such as PerkinElmer, Analytix, IKA, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Shimazdu and Thermo Fisher Scientific are joined by new suppliers including Merck, Kimberley-Clark Professional, VICI AG, Peak Scientific and Vitlab.