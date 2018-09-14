Lab Innovations announces CPD-accredited program for 2018 open conference streams

Two days of free science focused presentations

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, has announced the program for its 2018 open conference streams, complementing its showcase of lab products, technologies and services. The laboratory industry is constantly evolving with new technologies, regulations and ways of working, and visitors can keep up-to-date with over 35 hours of CPD-accredited content. This will be freely available from the Royal Society of Chemistry conference, the Laboratory News ‘Insights & Innovations Theatre’ and the new Clean Room Hub at the Birmingham NEC, 31 October to 1 November 2018. The programs for all three streams are available at www.lab-innovations.com.

Back by popular demand, the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) will again be hosting a thought-provoking scientific lecture series, with this year’s themes focusing on human health and the environment. Keynote speakers include broadcaster Maggie Philbin, highlighting ‘Hidden Innovators’, and science presenter Steve Mould, anecdotally discussing ‘What it means to be a nerd’. Basic science has greatly improved the health of people across the world, but what does the future hold? Developments in technology will drive a revolution in wearable devices that could continuously monitor, and even improve, our health. Amongst many others, on Day 1 Tim Brownstone of Kymira and Matthew Furber of Nutricia will inspire the audience with talks on performance-enhancing wearables and wearable health tech.

Picking up on the environment theme, Day 2 will see speakers from companies such as Tradebe Toxic Waste Disposal and Bio Bean Biochemistry talk about their approaches to help reuse, recycle or at least safely dispose of waste. “The RSC lectures will cover some of today’s most significant opportunities in healthcare, while also considering major issues faced by lab scientists and how these can be addressed”, said Phillip Broadwith, Chemistry World Business Editor at the RSC. “In addition, our ‘Career Hack’ lectures will be of particular benefit for anyone working in a laboratory environment.”

The Laboratory News ‘Insights and Innovations’ theater sponsored by PerkinElmer, will focus on ‘The Practice of Science’. The theater will feature key developments in technologies and their practice in the laboratory, and feature talks by the Science Council and UKAS. Topics on the agenda include ‘A new generation particle accelerator’, ‘Antibodies and the reproducibility crisis’ and ‘Sustainability in the modern lab’ and delivered by experts including Professor Carsten Welsch, University of Liverpool, Dr Giancarlo Barone, University of Sheffield and Andy Evans of Green Light Laboratories. "We want to provoke and drive dialogue around science, the challenges we face as we conduct that science, and how we might improve the way we go about it – and I think our speakers are excellently placed to do that", said Phil Prime, Managing Editor, Laboratory News.

The Cleanroom Hub - in association with Cleanroom Technology – is new for 2018, and offers a dedicated focus on cleanroom solutions. Specialist companies and speakers will be on the agenda, including Rebecca Smith of C2C looking at ‘Reusable vs single use cleanroom garments’, Matthew Cokely of Ecolab discussing ‘Contamination control in cleanrooms’, and Joe Huges of Clean Air Solutions helping attendees to ‘Prepare for a GMP audit’.

“Thanks to the input of our highly knowledgeable conference partners, this year’s Lab Innovations conference agenda, running alongside our lab-dedicated product showcase, will certainly be comprehensive and captivating,” said Alison Willis, Divisional Director, Lab Innovations. “The combination of renowned speakers, dynamic sessions, panel discussions and practical learning makes attendance an essential part of both days. Places will be limited, so we are advising attendees to register now and start planning their time.”