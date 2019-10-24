Lab Innovations 2019 opens doors for business of science on 30 and 31 October

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, will be opening its doors next Wednesday and Thursday, 30 and 31 October 2019, to a record number of visitors and exhibitors. With all exhibition space sold out at this award-winning laboratory exhibition showcase, visitors will have access to a huge range of the latest instruments and technologies, as well as learning about future-proofing and sustainable procurement of lab products. Supported by some of the UK’s top science institutions, it is now established as a key annual event for powering the business of science.

Visitor registrations cover a variety of industry sectors and organizations including the NHS and MoD, P&G, Unilever, Nestle, Pepsico, Müller, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, as well as academic institutions including the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. Registrants are already taking full advantage of the extensive networking opportunities offered by the show’s new Lab Connect business meeting planning tool sponsored by PerkinElmer. This new online business matchmaking service is enabling them to build connections and manage their time efficiently at the show by pre-arranging meetings with peers and exhibitors alike.

In total there will be 160+ suppliers and manufacturers presenting cutting-edge lab equipment applicable to industries including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, materials science and food and drink. Abbott Informatics, Analytix, Eppendorf, Hitachi High Technologies, IKA, Sartorius, SLS, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Veolia Water Technologies are among the industry players returning in 2019. They will be joined by exhibitors new to the show this year including Merck, Kimberly-Clark Professional, VICI.AG, Huber and the University of Warwick. Leading Swiss laboratory equipment supplier, Buchi, will even be celebrating its 80th anniversary at Lab Innovations, showcasing not just new products, but some of its original equipment on loan from the Buchi museum.

As well as sourcing innovative new technologies and networking with peers, visitors can also make the most out of the show by earning CPD points in the free-to-attend conference programs. This year sustainability, digitization and efficiency are high on the agenda with up to 35 hours of CPD-accredited content across four different theaters: The Royal Society of Chemistry theater; Insights and Innovations theater; Cleanroom Hub; and Live Lab. All will host expert speakers highlighting novel techniques, tools, trends and hot topics in the laboratory environment.

Ruth Wilson, Researcher, Proctor & Gamble, explained how Lab Innovations proved to be a valuable visit for her last year:

Lab Innovations has been very interesting for me, it’s a very lively and engaging show and it’s great to see so many innovations and the lab trends, such as digital connectivity. There’s so much valuable information and vendors to see in one place that it’s taken two of us both days to cover it all! The opportunity to meet both large and smaller innovators and talk to a lot of people in person so I can discuss and ask direct questions is also really valuable. I particularly enjoyed the focus on sustainability which is very relevant to my company.”

Sustainable lab initiatives are a key focus of the show and the Sustainable Laboratory zone enables visitors to discover environmentally-friendly products and sustainable initiatives in the lab. Organizer Andy Evans of Green Light Laboratories will host tours on his stand on both days, and will also be speaking in the Insights and Innovation Theater. Additionally, Martin Farley in the Live Lab will discuss how UCL Sustainability has developed a new tool to help researchers, staff and students, improve the sustainability and efficiency of their laboratories. In addition to highlighting sustainable products, high precision thermoregulation specialists, Huber, are even using recycled laboratory frameworks to build the centerpiece for their stand.