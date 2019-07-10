TAU's new Translational Medical Research Center acquires MILabs' VECTor PET/SPECT/CT

Tel Aviv University’s (TAU) new Translational Medical Research Center has acquired a VECTor PET/SPECT/CT to help bridge the gap between academic discoveries and new products that benefit patients. The system will be installed at Sackler Cellular and Molecular Imaging Center (SCMIC), which will serve as the core imaging facility.

The head of the center is Tel Aviv University Cancer Biology Research Center chairperson Prof. Dan Peer. Prof. Peer explains that the center's goal is to strengthen the Israeli drug industry by accelerating bench discoveries into the clinic.  “Due to the high resolution of its multiple modalities, MILabsVECTor is expected to be great tool since its visual acuity for imaging animals is similar to the one achievable in the clinic with human patients”

Prof. IlanTsarfaty, Director of Sackler Cellular and Molecular Imaging Center (SCMIC) adds:

We are excited about the addition of this innovative multimodal in vivo translational imaging system to our core imaging facility.”

According to Prof. Beekman, CEO/CSO MILabs B.V.,

While the visual acuity of our PET/SPECT and CT modalities are indeed outstanding, we believe that the one-to-one translation of PET and SPECT results by simultaneous imaging of co-injected tracers will significantly contribute to a quick translation of in vivo research results to clinical trials”

Source:

MILabs

