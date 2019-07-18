Potential benefits and risks of using e-cigarettes

Jul 18 2019

While cigarette use for high school students is at an all-time low (8%), 21% of students in the United States report using e-cigarettes in the past month, which is the highest level to date. The use of e-cigarettes--electronic cigarettes often called vaping--has increased tremendously for young people in the past few years, making health care professionals and parents question its potential harm on health.

Tobacco use kills almost half a million people a year in the United States. While they are still considered a tobacco product, e-cigarettes are a way to get nicotine into the body without smoking a burned tobacco product, thus reducing the risks associated with combusted tobacco like exposure to carbon monoxide."

Michael Steinberg, MD, MPH, professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and director of The Tobacco Dependence Program at the Rutgers University Center for Tobacco Studies

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine published a report in 2018 that concludes these products have been proven to have less toxic health outcomes than traditional cigarettes. However, Dr. Steinberg notes that while e-cigarettes are less toxic than cigarettes, it does not necessarily make them safe, stating, "less harmful doesn't mean harmless."

The biggest concern, according to Dr. Steinberg, is the appeal to young people and lack of long-term research studying the adverse health outcomes of vaping. Not only are the devices often marked to young people with vibrant colors and fun flavors, devices like JUUL do not look like regular cigarettes and are modern and more inconspicuous.

Youth are more susceptible to nicotine, which is found in e-cigarettes, as their brains are still developing into their 20's. Further, the levels of nicotine vary greatly between different devices, with products like JUUL having equal or higher levels of nicotine than traditional cigarettes.

Related Stories

"There are two things I would recommend for parents regarding e-cigarettes-;educating yourself on potential risks and practicing good communication with your children. Ask for their thoughts and answer their questions," says Dr. Steinberg.

While research in the report outlined potential risks for young people, it also suggests a potential benefit of vaping for current adult smokers.

"Our hope is that e-cigarettes will help adults stop smoking tobacco cigarettes, and evidence from the report shows that it does aid in smoking cessation. By being less harmful than regular tobacco products, these products hold the promise of a less harmful alternative for the cigarette smoker who is unwilling to quit."

The report found that completely substituting e-cigarettes for combustible tobacco cigarettes reduces a person's risk to toxins and carcinogens. However, for the youth population, there is a fear that because nicotine is addictive, young people using e-cigarettes could transition to traditional tobacco products. Dr. Steinberg explains that e-cigarettes could introduce young people to nicotine who wouldn't have otherwise been exposed, but it is hard to determine.

He concludes, "New research into e-cigarettes is rapidly advancing, adding to the scientific knowledge base. More research is needed, especially to analyze the long-term effects on both new users of e-cigarettes and those undergoing smoking cessation."

Source:

Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Financial incentives may help people quit smoking and remain smoke-free
Telomere shortening in adulthood is not caused by smoking, say researchers
Study reveals how habitual smoking may contribute to development of hypertension
Study: Less than 50% of U.S. adults exposed to court-ordered anti-smoking advertisements
Study finds increase in cigarette smoking among minority teens after college affirmative action bans
Researchers mobilize globally to improve smoking cessation tools as World No Tobacco Day approaches
College affirmative action bans may increase smoking rates among minority high school students
Effective stop smoking treatments less likely to be prescribed to people with mental health conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows association between use of mentholated cigarettes and smoking cessation