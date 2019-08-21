'The Hemp and CBD Expo' returns to Birmingham on September 14-15th, 2019

The UK’s first Hemp & CBD Trade Show returns to Birmingham, welcoming 8000+ visitors.

Dr. Christian Jessen

Hemp & CBD Media bring you the second edition of their highly successful trade show – ‘The Hemp and CBD Expo’ at the prestigious National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK, Hall 17 on the 14th-15th September 2019.

Following the overwhelming success of their inaugural show in March of this year, the Hemp & CBD Expo opens its doors a second time to 150 exhibitors, two seminar stages and the Hemp & CBD awards ceremony. The event welcomes Cannabis industry influencers and those looking to educate themselves on a booming industry which is experiencing significant growth.

The organizers have ambitiously increased the hall size by 30% welcoming more exhibitors, with some returning favorites and new brands eager to show off their latest releases to market. 8000+ visitors are expected to fill the space over the weekend, with the vast majority being categorized as business to business, (investors, buyers, retail chains, convenience).

Two seminar stages (the hugely popular main stage, and the new ‘Business Pro’ stage - for extended in depth panel discussion) will cater for 50 leading industry speakers/influencers to educate and inform. Notable speakers include that of the outspoken UK celebrity doctor and special guest, Dr. Christian Jessen.

When asked about CBD products Dr Christian said:

CBD seems to be popping up everywhere. As a ‘wellness’ product there are some quite frankly outrageous claims being made. I am aware that the various components of cannabis may have some benefits but more detailed research is needed.”

When asked about the invitation of Dr Christian to the Hemp and CBD Expo, Tommy Prendergast the event manager said:

Dr Christian has strong opinions on a range of issues, his views are respected and based on hard evidence. We are convinced that Dr Christian will bring a voice of reason to the proceedings”.

Medical expertise is also represented by Dr. Dani Gordon who is a double board certified medical doctor and one of the world's leading experts in clinical cannabinoid medicine after treating 2500+ complex care referral patients in Canada. She consults with cannabis companies in the UK and worldwide, sits on advisory boards, helps setup cannabis medicine clinics and trains physicians in cannabis medicine.

Speakers from all over the world will be sharing their collective expertise on all aspects of the cannabis industry; production, brand development, international legal position, research and development, investment opportunities, farming and medical. Industry trade bodies such as the Cannabis Trade Association UK, CannaPro, European Hemp Industry Association and the British Hemp Association are also represented.

Hemp and CBD Expo are also proud to host special guest Dan Herer the son of Jack Herer who is often referred to as the “Emperor of Hemp” Dan now manages his father’s legacy through the Jack Herer Foundation carrying the family torch in hemp advocacy in the role of an “educator” and “influencer.”

As part of the extensive improvement plans, The Hemp & CBD Expo are hosting the Hemp & CBD Awards evening on the Saturday evening, with top level business to business representation and exhibitors present to find out which companies are leading the way for compliance and high quality products in the industry.

Platinum sponsors of the event Gencanna’s president Steve Bevan said: