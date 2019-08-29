Tanner Pharma Group signs a distribution agreement for partner therapeutics’ product

Tanner Pharma Group, a global provider of integrated specialty access solutions, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), an integrated biopharmaceutical company. The agreement names Tanner Pharma Group as a distributor in areas outside of the United States and Canada.

The ex-US-and-Canadian distribution will be managed by TannerGAP, Inc. (“TannerGAP”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group. TannerGAP offers turnkey global access solutions for the distribution of products from markets of supply to markets of demand.

We have customized a program for Partner Therapeutics through which we can fulfill healthcare provider requests in countries outside the US and Canadian markets. TannerGAP is pleased to be working with Partner Therapeutics to expand distribution to patients in need around the world."

Banks Bourne, Chairman and Founder of Tanner Pharma Group

We are pleased to be working with Tanner to support a named patient access program to help meet significant demand outside of North America. Tanner has proven capabilities to support physicians and help patients worldwide gain access to critical medicines and we look forward to working in partnership to improve access and treatments."

Robert Mulroy, CEO of Partner Therapeutics

Source:

Tanner Pharma Group

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
