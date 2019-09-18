Research identifies key molecule that stabilizes neuronal branching for healthy brain circuitry

Neurons form circuits in our brain by creating tree-like branches to connect with each other. Newly forming branches rely on the stability of microtubules, a railway-like system important for the transport of materials in cells. The mechanisms that regulate the stability of microtubules in branches are largely unknown. New research from the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience - Jefferson Health has identified a key molecule that stabilizes microtubules and reinforces new neuronal branches.

Like the railways to a new city, stable microtubules transport valuable material to newly formed branches so that they can grow and mature."

Dr. Le Ma, associate professor, Department of Neuroscience and senior author of the study

Related Stories

Microtubule stability is regulated by proteins called microtubule-associated proteins (MAPs), which include many subtypes. Previous work from Dr. Ma and Stephen Tymanskyj, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab, had identified a subtype called MAP7, and found that it was localized at sites where new branches are formed. This made it a good candidate for regulating microtubule stability.

In the new study, published August 7 in Journal of Neuroscience, Dr. Tymanskyj and Dr. Ma used genetic tools to remove MAP7 from developing rodent sensory neurons and found that without MAP7, branches can still grow but they retract more frequently. This means that the branches cannot make complete and lasting connections without MAP7. The researchers also introduced more MAP7 protein to branches that had been cut by a laser and found that it could slow down or even prevent retraction that usually happens in response to injury. This suggests that manipulation of MAP7 could potentially rescue injured neuronal branches.

A key finding of the study demonstrated a unique property of MAP7 when it interacts with microtubules. The researchers found that in cells, MAP7 binds to specific regions of microtubules and makes them very stable but avoids the microtubule ends, where individual building blocks are rapidly added or removed. This valuable binding property prevents microtubules, or the cellular railway, from completely disassembling when branches retract. It also promotes steady re-assembly of microtubules to extend the cellular railway for subsequent branch growth. Moreover, the study is the first to demonstrate this new feature, which has not been observed for other MAPs.

Neuronal branches can be damaged by physical injury or toxicity. Understanding the role of MAP7 suggests new ways to reduce or avert that damage. "Our research has identified a new molecular mechanism of microtubule regulation in branch formation and has suggested a new target to potentially treat nerve injury," concludes Dr. Ma, who has already initiated new studies exploring this.

Source:

Thomas Jefferson University

Journal reference:

Tymanskyj, S.R, & Ma, L. (2019) MAP7 Prevents Axonal Branch Retraction by Creating a Stable Microtubule Boundary to Rescue Polymerization. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0775-19.2019.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides important insights into music processing by the brain
Optimal strategy for making multi-alternative decisions
Brain changes may help track people most likely to develop dementia
Study provides new insights into how astrocytes help the brain process information
Habitual tea drinking improves brain health, study shows
Brain-computer interface: huge potential benefits and formidable challenges
Tea improves brain circuits, structure and memory
Brain activity intensity appears to increase our need for sleep

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Existing drug could be used to treat glioblastoma