CryoCapCell appoint Labtech as UK distributor

Labtech International has been appointed as the UK and Ireland distributor of CryoCapCell, the France-based manufacturer of the technology-leading HPM Live μ high pressure freezing system.

HPM Live μ high pressure freezing system

HPM Live μ is optimised for correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) applications where living cells can be observed with a fluorescence microscope prior to vitrification. At the heart of the system is the unique CryoCapsule which ensures quick, efficient and damage-free transfer of cells into the HPM Live μ for rapid freezing.

Dr Xavier Heiligenstein, CSO of CryoCapCell, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Labtech-EM - their experience in TEM specimen preparation fits well with our goal of giving the best technical and commercial support to customers in the UK and Ireland”.

For 26 years Sussex-based Labtech has been a leading supplier of instrumentation and accessories into UK research, built with a strong emphasis on high quality products, service and support.