Olympus X Line™ Series Objectives Honored with Innovation Award

Olympus’ X Line™ series objectives have been awarded a Laser Focus World Innovation Award, which celebrates the most innovative optics and photonics technologies, products, and systems.

The X Line objectives were honored with silver status which recognizes an innovation that resulted in marked improvement over previous products/systems, methods employed, and approaches taken.

The X Line objectives were designed with new manufacturing technology that creates lenses with shapes that are difficult to fabricate using other methods. The result is improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction, and numerical aperture. With these advancements, users can acquire bright, high-quality images throughout the entire field of view, helping improve quantitative data acquisition and the speed of creating large, stitched images. For pathologists who frequently work with stained samples, accurate color reproduction improves image reliability.