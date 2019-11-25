PREDiCT: Tumor Models San Francisco Summit 2020

PREDiCT: Tumor Models San Francisco Summit – The community of preclinical immuno-oncology scientific Pharma and Biotechs meet again to advance their preclinical insights through robust models utilization to accelerate IO development & clinical confidence.

The 4th edition of this meeting will be held 22-24 January, joining 100+ leaders from across pharma, biotechs, regulatory agencies and academia. This year we will be honing into the challenges in preclinical modeling for IO molecule, enabling speed and confidence into the clinic to bring innovative pipeline for patients.

WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?

The global IO drug market was estimated to be valued at US$57m in 2018, projected to surpass US$ 172.2 billion by 2026, a stellar CAGR of 14.9% (between 2018-2026). Recent success in IO coupled with advancements in technology means there are now a plethora of opportunities available such as GEMM, knock-out mice, PDX and even 3D organ-on-chips.

It feels like the next blockbuster is just around the corner.

But commercial success is dependent on many factors: The rate at which you enter the market, target patient populations, selection strategy and clinical and commercial positioning, to name just a few!

The PREDiCT: Tumor Models San Francisco Summit is the ONLY dedicated preclinical model summit that focuses on practical case studies and open collaboration, providing you with unparalleled takeaways to accelerate your drug development program.

Explore the opportunities and limitations of syngenic and PDX mouse models, the potential of 3D models and gain a comprehensive understanding of the novel technologies and imaging techniques that are changing the preclinical and translational field.

The world class speaker faculty includes:

Pengfei Zhou, Chief Executive Officer YZY Biopharma Co Ltd

Erin Riegler, Scientist, Chimera Bioengineering

Chung-Wein Lee, Senior Scientist, Celgene Corporation

Amy Jo Casbo, Scientist in Immunotherapy & Oncology, Amgen Inc.

Angus Sinclair, Vice President, IGM Biosciences

Matthias von Herrath, Vice President & Senior Medical Officer, Global Chief Medical Office, Novo Nordisk

Kimberly Aardalen, Scientific Technical Leader, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research

Download the Official 2020 Event Guide to delve into the technical case studies and full expert speaker faculty that you will be joining this January.

And, make sure you check out the Pre-Conference Workshop Day with 3 interactive and collaborative sessions. For one, discover how you can utilize humanized Mice for your immune-oncology preclinical research for increased translational success with James Keck, Senior Director for the Clinical Lab & In Vivo Pharmacology Services, The Jackson Laboratory.

Check out the full details here.