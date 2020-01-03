AANEM offers opportunity to showcase research in neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine

The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is now accepting abstracts for its 2020 annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The abstract submission process is officially open on the AANEM website (www.aanem.org/Abstracts) and will be accepted through March 15, 2020. All abstracts selected for presentation at the 2020 meeting will be published in the association's prestigious journal, Muscle & Nerve.

Sharing the latest research developments in neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine is an integral part of each AANEM Annual Meeting. We are thrilled with the incredible abstracts submitted to our meeting year after year. It really is a fantastic opportunity for researchers of all stages in their careers to showcase their work and engage in discussions about it with not only their peers, but experts in the fields of neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine." Shirlyn A. Adkins, JD, Executive Director, AANEM

Applicants may be eligible for a number of awards funded by the American Neuromuscular Foundation. Each award comes with a cash prize, the abstracts are published in Muscle & Nerve, and some come with airfare, hotel stay and admission to the 2020 AANEM Annual Meeting. Further details regarding award criteria can be found at www.neuromuscularfoundation.org/awards.

The President's Research Initiative Award topic for 2020, as selected by AANEM President Yuen So, MD, PhD, is "Emergent Therapies in Neuromuscular Diseases."

"I think anyone in the field of neuromuscular or electrodiagnostic medicine should submit their work to the AANEM Annual Meeting," said Ryan Castoro, DO, MS, recipient of a 2018 President's Research Initiative Award and a 2018 Residency and Fellowship Member Award. "There are few meetings in medicine where nearly all the experts converge in one place, but the AANEM meeting is one of them. Submitting an abstract is a great opportunity to further develop your work and career and the entire submission process was very simple and straightforward."

Read more about all of the abstract awards available for 2020:

Full abstract submission guidelines are available on the AANEM website.

Abstracts must be submitted by March 15, 2020.

If you have any further questions, please call AANEM at 507.288.0100.