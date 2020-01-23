Union Biometrica, Inc. to exhibit at the SLAS2020 in San Diego, CA

COPAS Vision, our newest large particle flow cytometer, adds brightfield imaging to our large particle sorting capabilities. As with our original COPAS platform of flow cytometers it provides automated high throughput analysis and sorting of viable multicellular organisms, cell clusters, bead-based libraries and other samples that are too large or too fragile for traditional flow cytometers. COPAS Vision has expanded on these capabilities in several ways, most noteworthy is the ability to capture images of the sample objects.

The BioSorter® flow cytometer is designed to provide the flexibility for working with samples ranging in sizes from 10 to 1500 microns. This very broad range of sizes includes many interesting types of cells, cell clusters and even whole organisms. These samples can be analyzed and dispensed intact owing to the low sample pressures, low shear forces and the gentle sorting mechanism. For more detail and to see a video on BioSorter go to: http://www.unionbio.com/biosorter/

Union Biometrica has also developed an autosampler, LP Sampler™, which automatically loads samples from multiwell plates to the BioSorter for analysis and resorting. It is ideal for objects ranging from 10 to 1500 microns in diameter. It is capable of gently aspirating those samples from multiwell plates or a petri dish and delivering them intact to Union Biometrica’s BioSorter, COPAS FP and VAST BioImager™ systems. It has the flexibility to handle a variety of standard or deep well plates including 24, 96 and 384.

The COPAS FP platform is designed for the measurement of objects ranging in size from 20–1500 microns (diameter). Each of the four COPAS FP models features a fixed, specially engineered fluidic path, flow cell and optics optimized for a specific subset of that size range to provide maximum speed, accuracy, resolution and throughput, depending on the application. Instruments can dispense objects either into bulk receptacles or multiwell plates. For more detail and to see a video on COPAS FP go to: http://www.unionbio.com/copas/