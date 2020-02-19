American College of Sports Medicine partners with USA Weightlifting

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) today announced a new partnership with USA Weightlifting (USAW), the sole governing and coaching certification body for weightlifting in the United States. The agreement significantly expands the opportunities for professional growth of ACSM and USAW, their members and certified professionals in the health fitness industry.

USA Weightlifting shares our commitment to provide top-notch training experiences and career support for members. Together, ACSM and USAW will be better positioned to use education and application to meet mutual goals of improving wellness and performance." Kristin Belleson, ACSM CEO

As part of the partnership, ACSM members and certified professionals will have access to USAW's industry-leading weightlifting courses and coaching resources. USAW will also become an approved provider of continuing education for in-person trainings and ACSM's online learning platform. The most trusted resource for weightlifting knowledge and education, USAW has offered science-based programming and hands-on learning focused technique, coaching and programming for more than 30 years.

"USA Weightlifting is thrilled to partner with the American College of Sports Medicine. We look forward to joining forces to educate strength sport enthusiasts and the medical professionals that care for them," said Dr. Anna Swisher, USA Weightlifting coaching education manager. "Part of our mission is to spread the message about the benefits of the Olympic lifts for the body, and we can't think of a better partner than ACSM."

Access to USAW courses will expand ACSM members and certified professionals' ability to safely and effectively teach weightlifting technique, assess movement through motor learning, biomechanics, effective coaching and exercise programming. USAW will have a presence at ACSM's International Health & Fitness Summit, select regional chapter meetings and online.