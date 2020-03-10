Marinomed extends the range of Marinosolv applications

Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally active biopharmaceutical company based in Vienna, has achieved promising results for further areas of application with its Marinosolv® technology platform in preclinical studies.

Image Credit: Likoper/Shutterstock.com

In addition to the lead products Budesolv (phase III study for allergic hay fever successfully completed) and Tacrosolv (phase II study for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye syndrome in preparation), the studies show that the poorly soluble compounds mometasone, fluticasone, and fluorometholone can be dissolved in large quantities with the help of Marinosolv®.

Compared to the current market products, Marinosolv® enabled a 50 to 200-fold improvement in solubility. "The new studies confirm that our clinically validated Marinosolv® platform has enormous potential to change therapies in the fields of asthma, allergies and ophthalmology", explains Marinomed CEO Andreas Grassauer.

The new substances are successfully used to treat various diseases such as asthma, inflammatory eye diseases and allergies, either individually or in combination with other drugs.

Due to the local application in the eye, lungs or nose, Marinosolv® also offers crucial advantages for these active ingredients. Improved solubility results in higher amounts of the active ingredient at the target location with increased effectiveness even with reduced doses.

This facilitates potential new developments especially for fluticasone for the treatment of allergies and asthma, either as monotherapy or in combination with compounds from the class of antihistamines or bronchodilators.

Fluticasone as a modern steroid in ophthalmology would be another possible application. Furthermore, mometasone and fluorometholone are interesting alternatives to fluticasone. In addition, the preclinical studies show that Marinosolv® also supports the combination of different active ingredients.

In the next step, Marinomed will examine the appropriate strategy for clinical trials and potential markets for these substances.

About Marinosolv®

With the Marinosolv® technology platform, Marinomed has succeeded in significantly improving the effectiveness of poorly soluble active ingredients.

This innovative technology has the potential to change a number of therapies in the field of allergy and autoimmune diseases in the long term.

In 2019, Marinomed achieved the decisive breakthrough with the successful completion of clinical phase III for the lead product Budesolv, a fast-acting medication for allergic hay fever. The study has validated the entire Marinosolv® platform.

The technology can also be used in many other indications. Marinomed's goal is to enter the multi-billion dollar global markets for the treatment of allergies and eye diseases.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is a biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vienna (Austria) that is listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The company focuses on the development of innovative products based on patent-protected technology platforms in the field of respiratory and ophthalmological diseases.

The Marinosolv® technology platform increases the efficacy of hardly soluble compounds for the treatment of sensitive tissues such as the eyes and nose. The Carragelose® platform comprises innovative patent-protected products targeting viral infections of the respiratory tract. Carragelose® is used in nasal sprays, throat sprays and lozenges, which are sold via international partners in over 40 countries worldwide.

Further information is available at: www.marinomed.com.