Avantor launches new single-use, closed-system sampling solution to reduce contamination risks during bioprocessing

Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies and applied materials industries, launched its new OmniTop Sample Tubes® Adjustable Volume Sampling System (AVSS) that lowers contamination risk and greatly reduces volume loss by enabling technicians to collect an exact amount of media needed to perform routine sampling in bioprocessing operations.

This patent-pending system is designed for high-integrity product sampling applications such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and cell and gene therapy processes, as well as final fill operations. The OmniTop Sampling System (AVSS) standardizes the bioprocessing sampling process, contributing to increased processing efficiency that enables faster speed to market and implementation by multiple research or testing facilities.

Compared to traditional open process sampling methods, which use an open bottle, conical tube or other container that could pose exposure to environmental contaminants resulting in wasted time and lost product due to a misinformed decision or additional sampling and testing, OmniTop Sample Tubes® AVSS provides an aseptic and efficient method for sampling from research in the lab to final bioprocessing scale up.

As Avantor’s latest addition to its OmniTop Sample Tubes® product line, the OmniTop Sample Tubes® AVSS offers a unique dip tube and integrated adjustment tool, which allows the technician to move the dip tube to the corresponding collection volume. This design makes it possible to remove the exact sample needed—from 0.5 milliliters to 15.0 milliliters—for a specific analytical process.