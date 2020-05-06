GeoVax and Sino Biological establish exclusive supply agreement for research grade bioreagents related to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine development

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that Beijing- and Philadelphia-based Sino Biological, Inc. will be its exclusive supplier of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) bioreagent research products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sino Biological will provide key bioreagents such as recombinant proteins, antibodies and detection kits for use in COVID-19 vaccine development underway at GeoVax. Sino Biological will also obtain exclusive rights to research-use-only (RUO) reagents developed jointly by the companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sino Biological was the first to market with mammalian cell-made COVID-19 viral recombinant proteins and offers a full range of these and other bioreagents to complement and aid in COVID-19 vaccine development and has the world’s largest selection of coronavirus research-grade products. GeoVax is at the forefront of development for a COVID-19 vaccine and its use of recombinant viruses to generate virus-like particles (VLPs) in vivo has demonstrated considerable immune response for other viruses in a number of human clinical trials.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, David A. Dodd, GeoVax Chairman & CEO stated, “We are delighted to establish this collaboration with Sino Biological related to our COVID-19 vaccine development program. Sino Biological is recognized as the research reagent industry leader in developing and providing COVID-19 bioreagent research products, as well as a leader throughout the bioreagent research industry. We look forward to further expansion of our relationship with Sino Biological, including our agreement related to research-use-only (RUO) reagents.”

GeoVax’s unique VLP-generation technology is exciting, and its commitment to the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 is inspiring. We at Sino Biological are honored to be the exclusive provider of COVID-19-related research reagents to assist their vaccine development efforts.”

Rob Burgess, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Sino Biological

Sino Biological

