Biocompatible adhesive withstands high heat input

The epoxy resin-based Vitralit® 1605 is particularly unique due to its high glass transition temperature and is therefore versatile for applications with high heat input. The biocompatible adhesive cures under UV light and is suitable for medical device assembly.

Blue markings show the exemplary application of the Vitralit® 1605 adhesive for bonding lens stacks for rod lenses in endoscopes.

The one-component adhesive Vitralit® 1605 from Panacol is transparent and very easy to dispense. Its adhesion to glass and metal is excellent, which is why it can be used for fixing glass and rod lenses in endoscopes or for bonding lens stacks, for example.

The cationic Vitralit® 1605 can be cured under UV light in the wavelength range from 320 nm to 390 nm. It also features a thermal initiator that enables secondary curing of shadowed areas. The UV lamps from Dr. Hönle AG are well-matched for this adhesive, delivering fast and consistent curing processes.

When fully cured, Vitralit® 1605 is characterized by excellent chemical resistance and very low shrinkage. In addition, it has a very high glass transition temperature of 150°C and a low coefficient of thermal expansion.

This provides the ability to bond components that require maximum stability during elevated operating temperatures.

Furthermore, Vitralit® 1605 can withstand typical sterilization processes. Due to these characteristics, as well as its certification according to ISO 10993-5, Vitralit® 1605 is especially suitable for bonding in medical technology.

About Panacol

Panacol-Elosol GmbH, a member of the global Hoenle group, is an international supplier of adhesives with an extensive product range that includes UV curable adhesives, structural adhesives, and conductive adhesives.

Panacol is also a reliable provider of UV curing systems, supported by Dr. Hoenle AG. Hoenle is a global technology leader and manufacturer of industrial UV curing device.