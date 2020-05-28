CytoSMART Technologies launches new live-cell imaging system

CytoSMART Technologies today announced the launch of a new live-cell imaging system. The CytoSMART Lux2 Duo Kit offers a straightforward, cost-effective solution for researchers carrying out immediate side-by-side comparisons between cell cultures.

Employing this two camera mini live cell imaging system is especially useful for stem cell research. Researchers can use the remote functionality of the CytoSMART cloud to gain insight into the current confluence levels on their phone. Over-growing of cultures is prevented, as is loss of stemness of the cell-line, ensuring optimal yield. The CytoSMART Lux2 Duo Kit allows you to inspect the colonies that are formed by iPSCs and the morphology of MSCs without setting foot in the lab. Reducing the time spent in the lab will be crucial for many groups that try to continue research while complying with the social distancing rules.

The CytoSMART Lux2 – Duo Kit is an compact automated system, specifically designed to operate from within CO 2 - incubators and hypoxia chambers. Two devices operate via a single laptop, saving precious lab space. Gathering real-time insight into the progression of cell growth is now completely non-invasive. Bright-field imaging is deployed to create real time time-lapse videos, accessible remotely. Samples are also imaged under identical conditions, providing a robust platform for unambiguous comparison between cell culture variables, retaining data integrity."

Jan-Willem van Bree, CTO, CytoSMART Technologies