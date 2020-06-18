AdvantaPure® now offers GORE® STA-PURE® Pump Tubing

AdvantaPure is pleased to announce that it is now a GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing systems integrator for biopharm and pharmaceutical applications. As experts in molded connections, AdvantaPure can now overmold GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing into any manifold tubing assembly as its pump element.

GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, Series PCS, is specially formulated for extended performance in peristaltic pumps. It's manufactured with a patented composite of platinum-cured silicone rubber and ePTFE for a fluid transfer product that offers durability, reliability and consistent performance.

AdvantaPure connects GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing to any of its AdvantaSil® platinum-cured silicone tubing using overmolding technology. GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing is positioned in the assembly as the long-lasting pump element, and the overmolding process results in a smooth contact surface for optimal fluid flow. Connections may also be made using barbed fittings and clamps, and coming soon, with crimped-on stainless steel Tri-Clamp® fittings.

Key tubing features include:

Minimizes the risk of tubing rupture in pumps

Withstands operating pressures up to 100 psig – ideal for higher pressure uses

Lasts up to 70 times longer in pumps than extruded silicone tubing, enabling long production cycles

Provides process stability and consistent flow rates – outperforms silicone in flow-rate decay

Lower spallation as compared to extruded silicone tubing

Supports sterile fluid processing

Fluid contact surface: platinum-cured silicone

Manufactured and packaged in an ISO Class 7 clean room

Sterilizable by CIP/SIP and autoclave

GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing is made in USA and comes in a range of sizes and lengths. A validation guide and extractables test packages are available upon request.

For more information on AdvantaPure’s overmolding capabilities and GORE STA-PURE Pump Tubing, visit http://www.advantapure.com/ gore-sta-pure-tubing.htm