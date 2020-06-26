Sygnature Discovery strengthens senior management team with appointment of Dr Paul Overton

Sygnature Discovery, a leading independent integrated drug discovery and pre-clinical solutions provider, has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Dr Paul Overton as Senior VP of Business Development, focusing primarily on expanding Sygnature’s North American market. In this newly created role, he will work alongside Dr Paul Clewlow, Senior VP, Business Development and Executive Board Director.

From left to right: Dr Paul Overton, Dr Simon Hirst, Dr Paul Clewlow

Dr Overton has more than 20 years’ experience in business development roles within the CRO sector. He joins Sygnature from the Global testing specialist Eurofins, where he was Head of European Sales, Marketing and Key Account Management. His previous employers include Evotec and Aptuit where he was Global Head of Business Development and Marketing. Paul has a biological sciences background with a PhD in cell biology obtained from the University of Surrey. After several years working in various research laboratories, he made the move into business development.

Sygnature’s established reputation for quality and scientific excellence in drug discovery was a real attraction to Dr Overton.

This is an exciting, dynamic and fast-growing science-driven company. I am really looking forward to building stronger relationships with existing US customers and creating further strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical and biotech companies. A key part of my role will be to build up the US-based business development team in our office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and expand our footprint in other key areas, including San Diego and San Francisco." Dr Paul Clewlow, Senior VP, Business Development and Executive Board Director

Dr Clewlow welcomes the fact that Dr Overton is to lead business development activities in North America. ‘More than half of our business is currently in the US, with a mixture of big pharma and VC-backed biotech clients,’ he says. ‘I have known Paul for a number of years and his experience in business development and drug discovery will be invaluable in accelerating our business growth there. He will also make a significant contribution to our global sales and marketing strategy.’