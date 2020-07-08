Rapid COVID-19 diagnostic infection testing

Porvair Sciences reports on the Vyon® porous plastic filters it is supplying to University of Cambridge spinout company - Diagnostics for the Real World for their game-changing SAMBA II machine that provides diagnosis of COVID-19 infection in under 90 minutes.

SAMBA II machines for rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 infection. Image Credit: Diagnostics for the Real World

SAMBA II provides a simple and accurate system for the diagnosis of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The machine looks for traces of genetic material belonging to the virus, amplifies it billions of times chemically and therefore can provide extremely sensitive detection of active infections. SAMBA II is a fully automated machine, performing sample preparation, extraction, amplification and detection.

We are delighted to be able to play a small part in the development of a machine that can be routinely used by healthcare workers at point-of-care in order to rapidly diagnose patients with COVID-19. Porvair Sciences was chosen as the filter supplier for the SAMBA II sample preparation cartridge because Vyon® porous plastics are made from clean, regulatory controlled materials and manufactured using no release agent, therefore are completely free from contaminants. In addition, the tortuous path of our proprietary Vyon® porous plastic materials ensures unmatched sample clean-up eliminating the chance of breakthrough of even tiny particles that could interfere with the diagnostic equipment and analysis". Alan Hughes, Porous Plastics Accounts Manager, Porvair Sciences

Proprietary to Porvair Sciences - Vyon® is a highly versatile porous plastic which can be modified give hydrophilic or hydrophobic properties, or enhanced to achieve specific chemical and biochemical separations. Vyon® can also be combined with other materials to create a composite product. These and other desirable properties have made Vyon® the material of choice of porous plastic for medical device / healthcare companies looking to produce drug filters, vents for catheters and medical fluid collection vessels with a competitive advantage. Vyon® is available in a range of shapes and sizes to suit your needs.