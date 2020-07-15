Novotech webinar focuses on how to advance oncology clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific

The leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech is again collaborating with the prestigious biotech and pharma news platform Endpoints News. This webinar focuses on how to advance oncology clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific which is currently attracting 10,000 oncology studies (GlobalData).

The webinar will be led by Endpoints News Publisher Arsalan Arif. Participants will include leading experts from the Asia-Pacific region and a US biotech sponsor.

Webinar title: Advancing Oncology Trials in Asia-Pacific

Broadcast time: July 14th 2PM EST

Click to register: https://www2.novotech-cro.com/l/223242/2020-06-30/mttpv

There are currently about 10,000 oncology clinical trials, either ongoing or planned, in Asia-Pacific and about 50% of all industry-sponsored oncology trials in 2019 globally have an Asia-Pacific component (GlobalData).

Meanwhile, the number of industry-sponsored oncology trials initiated in Asia-Pacific has grown by over 10% on average annually between 2017 and 2019 (GlobalData).

Novotech has completed over 200 oncology trials.

According to Novotech:

"A growing number of biotechnology companies are looking at the Asia-Pacific region to run their clinical trials in oncology. While Australia and New Zealand are preferred locations to run early phase trials, sponsors often look at Asia for large late phase clinical studies. Moreover, clinical trials are often the only channel through which patients can get access to new oncology treatments in Asia which ultimately stimulates patient recruitment rates."

The webinar will also cover:

The latest research and trends of oncology clinical trials globally and in Asia-Pacific

The reasons why oncology clinical research sites in Asia have been less affected by the COVID-19 crisis than in other regions

The benefit for biotechnology companies to involve sites in Asia-Pacific for oncology trials

Feedback from sponsors and investigators

Novotech has teams on the ground in the key Asia-Pacific countries and has just signed its 30th Partnership agreement which is a program with leading medical institutions throughout the Asia-Pacific giving Novotech clients unique access to some of the top researchers, investigators and key opinion leaders.