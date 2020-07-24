Olympus and Cytosurge collaborate to deliver a complete single-cell and CRISPR genetic manipulation solution in the americas

Olympus, a leading manufacturer of high-end research microscopes, and Cytosurge, a precision manufacturer of cell manipulation technologies, have entered a co-marketing agreement to become a complete system provider to the scientific community’s growing need for next-generation single-cell and CRISPR genetic manipulation solutions.

The demand continues to rise as researchers see their potential to study diseases, find medical treatments and benefit human health. Cytosurge provides a powerful genetic manipulation solution with the FluidFM® BOT BIO Series, a highly automated system built on the Olympus IX83 inverted microscope with Olympus’ renowned optics. In addition to CRISPR genome editing, the system’s core functionalities—intracellular- and nuclear- injection and extraction, pick-and-place at the microscale, and precise dispensing of liquids—enable a broad range of applications, including single-cell drug assays, monoclonal cell line development and nanoprinting of custom patterns.

We are very excited to formalize a partnership with Cytosurge, as we have worked with them for many years. With the FluidFM BOT BIO Series, we see tremendous potential for continued collaboration to blend our optical technologies with their high-precision cell manipulation technologies.” Lee Wagstaff, Vice President of Life Science Sales and Marketing, Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Wagstaff continued, “The increasing interest in CRISPR genetic manipulation is just one of the many important trends that shows the importance of using this technology to help understand the biological mechanisms of disease and improve the health and well-being of society. We look forward to increasing our joint activities, which will aid researchers in academia, the pharmaceutical industry and precision medicine field.”