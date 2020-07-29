COVID-19 DSI operation update

Stay connected with us and ask our experts

We are truly living in a new age of communication, between video conferences and virtual work meetings, to live recorded strategy and operational discussions, we are all doing our best to stay in touch and stay distant at the same time.

While this has opened up many new avenues in sharing information, We want to reassure you of DSI’s service resilience during this time. In fact, as you may be aware, we have been supporting CMC for our clients' programs VIRTUALLY FOR OVER 14 YEARS.

Are you developing products with the intention of marketing, licensing, or divesting?

DSI provides regulatory, technical, and project management consulting services to healthcare product companies that manufacture and/or market pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and cellular and gene therapy products.

Since 2007 we have provided our clients with innovative strategies and exceptional quality work products intended to enhance product development, approval, and marketing presence.

Whether advocating CMC strategy, directing CMC operations or developing CMC submission content that represent the best interests of emerging biotech, we focus on the critical CMC issues and build programs that enhance development.

